CLOQUET — At a meet earlier in the season, Hibbing High School girls cross country coach James Plese was told that it could never be done, his team could never earn a state meet berth.
That’s because it was North Shore’s and Proctor’s to lose. Afterall, they had been the dominant teams in the section.
Plese and company refused to listen to the naysayers, and the Bluejackets went out and placed all five of their runners in the top 20 to win the Section 7AA Cross Country Meet held Thursday at the Cloquet Country Club.
Hibbing scored 58 points for first, followed by North Shore (Cook County) with 70. Proctor and Rock Ridge tied for third with 73 points, but the Rails were awarded third because their sixth runner finished better than the Wolverines did.
The Bluejackets were led by Abigail Theien, who placed fifth in 20:11.3, then Mileena Sladek came in 11th in 20:344.9.
The freshman and sophomore, respectively, had been actively battling it out all season for that No. 1 spot. Sladek had the slight edge, but Theien was able to pass her teammate for that all-important top-10 finish.
“I saw that she was starting to slow down a little toward the end, so I thought if I passed her that would encourage her to keep going,” Theien said.
Theien has some trouble keeping her emotions in check this season, which is her first on the cross country, but she blocked all of that out and got her best time of the season.
“I was keeping my eyes on the prize,” Theien said. “We wanted to go as a team, and we’ve been looking forward to that all season. We’ve worked hard to get there. Neither of those teams were that far ahead of us.
“It was mainly a mental battle to focus and keep going.”
After Sladek, came the most important finishes of the race.
Gianna Figueroa was 12th in 20:36.9, followed by Jorie Anderson with a 20:39.1. Audra Murden finished out the count by placing 17th in 20:56.5.
Anderson, for one, said it was one of the best feelings in the world.
She traveled with Julia Gherardi to the state track meet last year, to get a feeling of what it was all about.
“It definitely gave me the experience of being at state, and how much work everyone has to put in for it,” Anderson said. “It showed me what my mentality had to be to go there.”
Anderson tried to get that point across to her teammates before the race.
“I had a talk with everyone of them to make sure that they were OK, and they were mentally ready for this race,” Anderson said. “It paid off.”
It paid off in a trip to state. The last time a Hibbing team had advanced that far was 1995 when Serena Sullivan was a freshman. Sullivan is the mother of Sladek.
“To win the section is a more unexpected twist,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “I figured the way Proctor has been this year, they were going to be No. 1, and we were going to battle North Shore for No. 2.
“The way the girls showed up today, I’m so proud of that. The whole group. They stopped thinking about it, and they showed up and raced. The conditions were awesome. This is an amazing feeling.”
Rock Ridge also accomplished some firsts as Lexi Lamppa placed first overall in a time of 18:10.8, and her sister, Maija, placed third in 20:01.7.
Lexi, who is in the eighth-grade, took off after the opening gun and never looked back. She missed state last year by eight spots.
“This was crazy,” Lamppa said. “The conditions were good. I like that it was cold and not hot. I have been pushing myself in practices, and my sister pushes me, too. I’m usually faster.
“In the first mile, I felt good. I never felt tired. I didn’t have any side aches. I dropped 50 seconds off my best time. I don’t think I was as good as my time was. Now, I want to do good at state.”
After the Lamppa sisters, Kaari Harsila was 18th, Emma Lamppa 23rd, Brynley Heisel 28th, Becca Kowalski 60th and Aiesah Benner 66th.
“We have been in that fourth-place position most of the season, but we didn’t expect to be tied up points-wise with Proctor, who was a dominant team,” Rock Ridge coach Chris Ismil said. “We didn’t expect to be four places off of being in the championship.
“The time drop for Lexi was a personal record. We talked about breaking into the 19s, but we didn’t anticipate her to have a breakout to 19:10. It was nice to see her accelerate like that.”
Ismil said that Maija was out for five weeks with an injury, but she came back strong.
“She had an amazing season,” Ismil said. “She dropped 40 seconds off of her best time. Our third, fourth and fifth runners, they were the bread-and-the-butter to be competitive with those other teams.
“They stepped up. I’m proud to be able to coach them.”
Following Murden for Hibbing were Reese Aune in 25th, and Avery Kukowski in 27th.
