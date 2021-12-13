HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey has been tested quite a bit this season, most recently against Duluth Marshall in a 4-0 loss and at Cloquet/Esko/Carlton in a 1-1 tie.
The next biggest test comes today when the Bluejackets host Proctor/Hermantown in a 7 p.m. contest at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Mirage are the defending State Class A champions, and the road to state will more than likely go through them.
It will be a good measuring stick for Hibbing/Chisholm this early in the season.
“Proctor/Hermantown is an outstanding team,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “They play a great schedule. They’re four lines deep. Their top line is outstanding, but there’s not much change second through fourth.
“They’re solid through every area of the ice. I’m looking forward to this game, and the kids are, too. It’s nice to play them at this time of the year, and we do have them again in January. It’s nice to use this as a measuring stick to see where we are at this point in our season.”
Which means the Bluejackets have to bring their A game to beat the Mirage.
“You have to stay within your systems,” Hyduke said. “Our goal is to do what we do, and hopefully, the best that we can. It’s going to come down to being in great defensive position for most of the game, whether it’s in your defensive or in your offensive zone, being able to backcheck.
“We have to play the best we can defensively to be able to compete with Proctor/Hermantown. If we do that, you have a good chance against any team we play, if you play good defense and get solid goaltending.”
Hibbing/Chisholm is coming off a solid game against the Lumberjacks, scoring late in the third period to tie it, then playing an overtime session that the Bluejackets dominated but couldn’t score.
Hibbing/Chisholm will have to give that same type of effort against the Mirage, who are tenacious backcheckers. The Bluejacket can’t sleepwalk through the neutral zone, or Proctor/Hermantown will be right on them.
Hyduke was missing a couple of players in the Cloquet/Esko/Carlton game. He expects to get one back for this game, but it’s time for other players to step up and prove their worth.
“We had to jockey our lineup a little bit,” Hyduke said. “It pleased me that the kids responded. We adjusted. We’ve fought a lot of sickness, band concerts and things, the last two weeks, which has affected our continuity.
“That’s what you deal with during this portion of the year. Hopefully, we’ll have just about everybody back. We’ll focus on what they’re probably tring to do on the power play. We’ll also focus on trying to improve our own play with our own systems”
It will be imperative that the Bluejackets stay out of the penalty box because the Mirage have a high-powered power play.
“When you’re playing a good opponent, it’s important to stay out of the penalty box,” Hyduke said. “They’re another one of the teams that we’ll see this year that has a nice power play and a skilled team.
“You don’t want to give them that man advantage if you don’t have to. It’s tough enough to play them five-on-five. We have to focus on our responsibilities and stay within the legalities of what we can and can’t do.”
Seeing as Proctor/Hermantown is the defending state champions, does Hyduke want his team amped up for this game?
Not really.
“What we try to do is have the kids get ready for our sectional opponents,” Hyduke said. “We want to focus on them a little bit more. What you’re trying to get when you’re playing your sectional opponents is your seeding spot come playoff time.
“Our focus is to finish in the top four. Proctor/Hermantown, right now, is in the drivers’ seat. It’s early in the year, and we’ll play the games to the best of our ability, and see where it plays out by the end of the year.”
