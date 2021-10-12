DULUTH — Hibbing High School girls cross country coach James Plese knew Proctor would be the team beat, and he wasn’t kidding.
The Rails scored 38 points, compared to 50 for the Bluejackets to win the Lake Superior Conference Cross Country Meet Tuesday at the Grand View Golf Course.
Cloquet was third at 76, followed by Duluth Marshall 114, Superior 124, Grand Rapids 155 and Hermantown 170.
Proctor’s Della Bettendorf and Lizzy Harnell placed second and third in 20:07.6 and 20:08.5, respectively, then Paisley Kleiman placed seventh in 20:44.6. The final two Rail runners were Paige Evans in 10th (20:52.7) and Elaine Lynas in 16th (21:43.9).
That overcame a courageous performance by the Bluejackets, who had Mileena Sladek place fourth in 20:08.6 Abigail Theien sixth (20:39.0) and Gianna Figueroa 11th (20:56.8).
Jorie Anderson placed 14th in 21:29.6, and Avery Kukowski 15th (21:36.4) for Hibbing’s final two scores.
Rounding out Hibbing’s places were Reese Aune 18th and Jocelyn Strukel 23rd.
“It was a much easier course than we realized,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “With the uphill came the downhill, so we told the kids that they mentally had to race. They had to show up and put a charge in there.
“I was proud of them one through nine with how they did.”
Especially Sladek.
“She put a heck of a race together,” Plese said. “She thought she beat that Proctor girls ahead of her, but that shows us that Mileena will battle. The next group of girls did the same thing.
“They stuck to their assignments. Proctor earned the win, but we made them work for it. We get two more cracks at them — one in Proctor and the section meet. Hopefully, we can build on this momentum.”
Three girls were named all-conference, Sladek, Theien and Figueroa.
Plese had to designate his seven runners before the start of the race, so one of his runners, Audra Murden, wasn’t counted in the varsity race.
Murden went on to place first in the junior varsity race with a time of 21:17.9. That time would have put Murden in 12th place, just behind Figueroa.
In the boys race, Cloquet won the team title with 45 points, followed by Proctor with 50, Superior 75, Grand Rapids 83, Hibbing 112, Duluth Denfeld 116 and Hermantown 223.
Hibbing placed all five of its scoring runners in the top 30, led by Lucas Arnhold, who placed 12th in 18:09.1. He was followed in by Taite Murden in 23rd (18:47.5), Finn Eskeli 25th (18:51.2), Christian Massich 27th (19:00) and Silas Langner 28th (19:03.9).
Oliver Stevens placed 33rd (19:15.1), Jeremiah Wentland 39th (19:32.5), Ethan Roy 42nd (19:42.5), Austin Valento 53rd (20:06.6), Gavin Bexell 55th (20:10.9) and Zach Rusich 58th (20:25.6). Mitchell Anderson was 67th (20:55.3), Reuben Pankratz 85th (21:52.9).
“When I went to the line, I told them to not let Mileena’s time stand,” Plese said. “They chuckled and said, ‘Let’s get going.’ They raced well. Lucas is a competitor, and we had PRs across the board.”
Eight Hibbing runners finished in under 20 minutes, which is a good sign for things to come.
“They all did a nice job,” Plese said. “That’s a good day. Not long ago we were excited about times in the 20s, but you can’t be satisfied by breaking 20. That’s average. Going into the 18s and faster is what it takes.
“I’m pleased with their performances. I’m looking forward to the rest of this season and future with this group.”
Arnhold was the line Bluejacket runner to earn all-conference honors.”
Football
Friday’s Results
Cook County 14
Ely 8
ELY — The Cook County High School football team took down the Wolves by a score of 14-8 Friday night in Ely. No other information was available.
