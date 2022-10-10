HIBBING — Last year at this time, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team was 2-13, and the Bluejackets had only scored five goals and conceded 69 goals in Jeffrey Neist’s first season as head coach.
This season, Hibbing/Chisholm has shown some improvement.
In his second season as coach, the record is 4-12, and the Bluejackets have scored 17 goals, conceding 53.
Neist is hoping that improvement continues into today when Hibbing/Chisholm takes on Duluth Denfeld in a Section 7AA first-round playoff contest, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Public Schools Stadium.
Neist knew it would take some time to build the program, but he’s happy with the progression through his first two seasons as coach.
“We’ve scored in more games, and we’ve had a lot closer games than last year,” Neist said. “That’s been good. There’s improvement. Our games have been more competitive that last year.
“They’re starting to understand how I want things done. They’ve adapted to my style of play. During that first year, they were used to their prior coaches’ systems. We’ve had more consistency as I’ve implemented my ideas more.”
In the only meeting between the two teams this season, Denfeld, which is 9-7 on the season, owns a 4-0 victory over the Bluejackets.
“We made a couple of mistakes in areas where you can’t make a mistake,” Neist said. “We have to clean that up. We have to play our best because they’re a good team.”
Hibbing/Chisholm will have to deal with some Hunter advantages.
“They have size,” Neist said. “They’re bigger than us on average, and they have a good midfield. Defensively, I know we didn’t score, but they didn’t seem comfortable. They might have had a few injured players.
“Their offense was good, so our defense will have to play on point, no mistakes. We have to minimize those mistakes, then take advantage of their defensive errors. If we do that, we might be able to get something going.”
A break here, a break there and the Bluejackets could be advancing into the second round of the playoffs.
“It’s definitely going to take all hands on deck,” Neist said. “My seniors and captains have to step up. We have a young team across the board. Those seniors and captains have to motivate those younger girls to step up and do their best.
“This has the potential to be a good game. We’ll be prepared going into it. If we execute our game plan, it will be an interesting game. I like being the underdog. They beat us once, so they might think this is an easy first round for them. Hopefully, we can prove them wrong.”
