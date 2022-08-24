HIBBING — Around 10 months ago, the Hibbing High School girls cross country team won the Section 7AA Meet and advanced to state.
The Bluejackets will start their quest for another title run as they will compete in the Twin Ports Meet, which begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Lester Park Golf Course.
Hibbing coach James Plese has been waiting for this moment because the girls team has everybody back from last season.
The Bluejackets will be competing against Duluth East and Farmington, which won the meet with 16 points last year. That’s one point short of a perfect meet.
“It’s a nice meet to start off with,” Plese said. “It’s small, but there’s always tough competition. Duluth East is historically big and tough, then Farmington. That’s two 3A schools we’ll see right off the bat.
“They’ve put us in our place the last couple of years, so we’ll see where we fit in with our girls. We return our top seven from that state-qualifying team. To be honest, we return our top 10. We lost one to moving away out of state.”
Being 10 runners deep, Plese has a lot of confidence heading into this meet.
“We’re excited to see where they’re at,” Plese said. “We did a two-mile time trial last Friday, and we were excited about the results of that. Now, we get to see some actual outside-of-our-home squad competition.”
Plese said he like to see his team push the Greyhounds. The Tigers — they’ve been a top-five school in the state for cross country.
“If we can show up there and compete with their No. 2 and 3 runners, or push their leaders, that’s where I’d like to see us,” Plese said. “I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves because it is early.
“Duluth East is also good competition for us. Farmington ran away with it last year, but we weren’t so far off with Duluth East. That’s something we should be looking at and saying, ‘Maybe we can chase Duluth East.’ We want to be in the mix and competitive.”
Running for Hibbing will be Reese Aune, Miriam Milani, Abby Theien, Mileena Sullivan, Jocelyn Strukel, Gianna Figueroa and Jorie Anderson.
“They’re seniors so they have to set the tone for us,” Plese said. “We’re deep. I’m confident in the girls. It should be a fun year to watch. It should be fun to watch them grow.
“Next to the physical thing is the mental thing. If they’re not in the top seven this time, there’s next week. If we’re 10 deep, somebody is left off. That’s our biggest hurdle coming into this. We have to keep everyone motivated and not get mentally beat up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.