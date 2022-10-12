DULUTH — The Hibbing High School girls and boys cross country teams placed first and second, respectively, at the Lake Superior Conference Meet Tuesday at the Grand Viiew Golf Course.

The Bluejacket girls scored 40 compared to 41 for second-place Proctor. Superior had 104, Cloquet 107, Duluth Denfeld 139, Hermantown 141, Duluth Marshall 142 and Grand Rapids 196.

