HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team hit the ice, the Bluejackets put up 14 goals against International Falls.
That’s the exception rather than rule, so Hibbing/Chisholm had to be brought back down into reality.
According to Bluejacket coach Pete Hyduke, they did that the next day in practice because Hibbing/Chisholm has three tough games coming up, including today when it travels to Mars-Lakeveiw Arena to take on Duluth Marshall, beginning at 7 p.m.
The Hilltoppers have visions of advancing to state this season, so the Bluejackets have to get back down to business.
“It’s all in the practice ethic, and we came back the next day and worked on a lot of scrimmage-type situations that would be game situations,” Hyduke said. “We talked about getting our tempo back up.
“I thought, for the remainder of last week, we did a good job even though we did have some injuries and sickness to deal with. It’s a part of the process. If someone is out, someone else gets a chance. I’ve liked this year’s team with how people have filled those spots.”
Hyduke said Marshall is a well-coached team, and that’s why they’ve been a thorn in the side of the Bluejackets for the past few seasons.
“They’ve had a talented group, and they’ve been to the region finals in the last few years,” Hyduke said. “They’ve been one of the best teams in our section. They had a good Division I player (Marin Friday) that has moved on.
“They have solid goaltending. They’re a nice program. It’s great to have another program of that caliber in our section.”
Why are the Hilltoppers so tough?
“They’re balanced with two good lines, and they usually skate three,” Hyduke said. “They generally have decent goaltending. They run a good system, a trap-like system, and regroup-type system with their offense.
“If they can’t penetrate, they regroup it back. It’s important that you don’t chase pucks. You focus on your responsibility. They run a system we don’t see often. Maybe Proctor/Hermantown does some of that. We have to be disciplined in all areas of the ice to be successful.”
To beat the trap, Hibbing/Chisholm must have good puck movement.
“You have to be able to penetrate and get the puck deep,” Hyduke said. “They will clog the middle, and make you carry the puck up. They also forecheck hard, too. We have to make sure we adapt and move the puck to open ice.
“As a player without the puck, you have to go to that open ice. You have to anticipate. A lot of it is anticipation and patience to not hurry things. We have to find our openings and get the puck deep, so we can go on offense.”
The Hilltoppers, according to Hyduke, have two balanced lines just like his team.
They’re mirror images of each other.
“We’re similar with our depth,” Hyduke said. They’ve always had good, balanced team. We have a nice balanced team. It’s basically going to come down to one-on-one matchups.
“At any given point, one of our players will be against one of their players, then it’s who wants it the most. Sports come down to your one-on-one matchups, even within a team concept. If everybody works in unison, then you have a lot of success.”
