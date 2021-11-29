HIBBING — Pete Hyduke likes short-term success, but he’s in it for the long haul, too.
That’s why the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey coach uses three lines instead of two.
He wants to build depth on his teams, and that’s the best way to do it.
So far, so good as the Bluejackets are 4-2 on the young season, and they’ll try to make it 5-2 today when Hibbing/Chisholm hosts International Falls in a 7 p.m. contest at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
It doesn’t matter what game it is, or even the situation in the game, Hyduke consistently rolls out three lines and four defensemen, so he’s building depth for years to come.
“In my whole career, I’ve tried to develop depth in our team,” Hyduke said. “That’s what it’s about. They will be certain times in certain games where you might finish a period by going with your top lines.
“For the most part, we’ve been going one, two, three most of the year. We’ve had some sickness, so we’ve had some other kids getting opportunities to play. It’s the old adage, ‘One person down, the next guy up.’ The kids have done a good job filling in. It doesn’t matter who they play with, they play hard.”
The plan is working because Hyduke has no complaints about the way this team is playing through six games.
“Our team, this year, is getting great leadership from our upperclassmen,” Hyduke said. “They have a don’t-quit attitude. They play hard. We’ve had some ups and downs but for the most part, they approach every game wanting to play 51 minutes of hockey.”
To play that hard for that long is a mindset, according to Hyduke.
“One of the things I’ve noticed is we do a good job in practice,” Hyduke said. “We work hard in practice, and that’s carrying over into the games. The captains are extending themselves in practice, and it’s having a positive effect in our games.”
As for the Broncos, they’re coming into the game 0-1.
Usually, games between Hibbing/Chisholm and International Falls have been one-goal games, either in regulation or in overtime.
Hyduke doesn’t know what to expect in this meeting.
“We’ve had some outstanding hockey games,” Hyduke said. “This year, Falls is struggling with their program, numbers and the work situation there. They’re going to be a young team coming in.
“We will carry a full roster on our bench, and there’s a good chance that we will be playing four lines today. It might be a game where our kids get a lot of experience. I expect us to be the dominant team. We’ll prepare and adjust accordingly.”
Even though the Broncos were beaten 11-0 by North Shore, Hyduke isn’t taking anything for granted.
He wants his team to go on the attack right away.
“We tell them to approach every game as if they’re playing the best team,” Hyduke said. “It’s up to us to adjust our roster or play more kids to even out the playing field. I don’t want the kids to back off.
“Right after we play the Falls, we have Cloquet and Marshall, two big sectional games. This one is a sectional game. It means a lot. It affects our seeding. We will approach it that way, and let the game play out. We’ll adapt as a coaching staff as to how we need to.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.