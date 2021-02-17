HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm girls hockey team put on an impressive display Tuesday when they played the International Falls Broncos at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Bluejackets put 83 shots on goal and scored seven times as they skated to a 7-0 victory.
Hibbing/Chisholm put the pressure on once the puck dropped.
The Bluejackets put numerous shots on net, testing Broncos’ netminder Naomi Carradice early on.
The Bluejackets’ first goal came at the 1:24 mark when Courtney Anderson caught a pass and ripped a shot past the blocker of the Broncos’ goalie. Assists on the play went to Megan Bussey and Annika Lundell.
Thirteen seconds later, Hibbing/Chisholm struck again when Claire Rewertz found the back of the net. Assists were given to Aune Boben and Julia Gherardi.
“The girls were ready to play,” said Hibbing/Chisholm head coach Pete Hyduke. “They came out hard. One of the things we have been talking about is going to the net hard because only good things can happen around the net.
“It was nice to see them rewarded.”
Hyduke knew his offense needed to come firing on all cylinders going against Carradice.
“She is a big strong goaltender who made a lot of fine saves,” Hyduke said. “Last year she was a big part of their team, and this year as a senior, she’s done even more.”
The Broncos' first chance of the game came around the 12:30 mark when Emma Erickson made some nice moves to get around the Bluejacket defense, but Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Addison Hess made the stop.
The Bluejackets did not wait long after the Broncos’ chance to extend their lead. McKenna Folstad, along the left boards, skated along the top of the circle toward the slot. She fired off a wrist shot that got past Carradice extending the Bluejackets’ lead to 3-0.
Hibbing/Chisholm continued to pile on the pressure, leaving the Broncos’ defense skating around furiously in their defensive end.
The Bluejackets would inflict some damage to themselves before the period was over. With less than 90 seconds left, Hibbing/Chisholm took two penalties 32 seconds apart.
International Falls pulled its goalie for the remainder of the period to try and gain momentum before the end of the period.
Hyduke was happy with how his team responded to being down a couple of skaters.
“I thought our kill was good,” Hyduke said. “We’ve killed 5-on-3 two other times this year, and we’ve done a good job throughout the season.”
The Broncos would get their chance as they tested Hess. After not seeing much action for most of the period, she showed no signs of rust and made the saves.
The second period began similarly to how the first period ended.
Hibbing/Chisholm took two more penalties putting itself on the penalty kill for eight consecutive minutes.
“We got a little undisciplined,” Hyduke said. “Instead of skating, we started to reach to angle people off, which resulted in a couple of trips. It wasn’t a lack of effort. It was just a lack of execution on how to play the skater.”
That does not mean that the Bluejackets could not also produce some offense. Hibbing/Chisholm was killing off the final penalty when Gherardi pressured a Broncos’ defenseman at the International Falls blue line.
Gherardi gained possession of the puck and put the Bluejackets up 4-0.
At 7:16 in the period, the Bluejackets struck again.
This time, Boben caught a pass in front of the net and put the puck over Carradice’s glove. Rewertz and Anderson assisted on the play.
Taking penalties in quick succession struck the Broncos next as they took two penalties 40 seconds apart, giving Hibbing/Chisholm an extended 5-on-3 advantage. The Broncos were able to kill off the first penalty, but the Bluejacket power play found the back of the net before the second penalty could expire.
Elyssa Durie gave Hibbing/Chisholm a 6-0 lead with an assist going to Folstad.
International Falls got a quick chance when Erickson rang a shot off the side post less than a minute into the final period.
The Bluejackets would add a final goal at the eight-minute mark of the third when Rewertz netted her second goal of the night, with the assists going to Boben and Maddy Rewertz.
Overall, Hyduke said the team played the exact type of game he wanted to see.
“We wanted to see them play as a team. We didn’t want the team to become individuals,” Hyduke said. “I thought we moved the puck really well as a team.”
Hess finished the game with seven saves, and Carradice ended the game with 76 saves.
IF 0 0 0 — 0
HC 3 3 1 — 7
First Period — 1. HC, Courtney Anderson (Megan Bussey, Annika Lundell), 1:24; 2. HC, Claire Rewertz (Aune Boben, Julia Gherardi), 1:37; 3. HC, Makenna Folstad (Anderson), 6:03.
Second Period — 4. HC, Gherardi, SH, 3:00; 5. HC, Boben (Maddie Rewertz, Anderson), 7:16; 6. HC, Elyssa Durie (Folstad), PP, 13:14.
Third Period — 7. HC, Claire Rewertz (Boben, Maddie Rewertz), 8:51;
Goalie Saves — IF: Carradice 31-25-20—76; HC: Hess 3-1-3—7.
Penalties — IF 2-4; HC 5-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.