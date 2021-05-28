Bluejacket errors hand win to Superior

HIBBING — It’s not the way Hibbing High School baseball coach Jay Wetzel wanted to end the regular season, but now it’s time to prep for the playoffs.
Superior banged out 15 hits and took advantage of 16 Bluejacket errors en route to a 21-11 victory over Hibbing Friday at Al Nyberg Field.
Now, the Bluejackets will prepare for the Section 7AAA playoffs that begin Tuesday.
“It was the end of a long week, and we knew we were going to throw multiple arms to set ourselves up for next week,” Wetzel said. “We knew we could have some ups-and-downs within the game.
“We had a little higher highs and lower lows than we wanted to. We saw some things offensively that were good early. We did a good job.”
Hibbing found itself in a familiar position, trailing 2-0 after the first two innings.
The Spartans scored in the first as Mason Stenberg doubled, took third on a groundout, then scored on a single by Kaden Kimmes.
Superior actually loaded the bases with one out, but Bluejacket starting pitcher Dane Mammenga got a double-play ball to keep the damage to a minimum.
The Spartans got their second run in the second inning, with two out.
Tristan Brennan singled, then he went to third when Stenberg reached on a Hibbing error. He would score on the back end of a double-steal attempt.
Superior actually had runners on second and third, but Mammenga induced a ground ball to third to get out of the jam.
The Bluejackets’ bats finally exploded in their half of the second, scoring four times to make it 4-2.
The Bluejackets added to their lead in the fourth with three runs to make it 7-2.
Hibbing got in a giving mood in the fifth and sixth innings, committing nine errors in total to fall behind , committing four errors, which gave Superior 13 runs to make it 15-7.
“Anytime you have a dozen errors, you’re not going to win many games,” Wetzel said. “Some of them came in big situations. Their first big inning, we probably could have been out of there without anything.
“We didn’t make plays and it snowballed on us. This game was a culmination of our season. We’d do some nice things, then we’d do some things that were less than nice. We can be a scary team if we could play a complete game. At times, even in this game, we played well, but we didn’t have quite enough for three innings in a row.”
Hibbing did get two runs in the sixth to make it 15-9, then in the seventh.
Jonny Rhodes hit a grand slam as the Spartans scored six runs in the seventh to make the lead 21-9.
Hibbing added two more seventh on an RBI single by Kivela, then he scored after stealing third and scoring on a throwing error.
