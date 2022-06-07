HIBBING — The Hibbing High School twosome of Drew Anderson and Cooper Hendrickson have only played three doubles matches together, but the Bluejacket duo is a perfect 3-0.
Anderson and Hendrickson will take that unblemished mark down to the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center to take on Rhett Janisch and JJ Cornelius of Thief River Falls, beginning at 10 a.m.
It was a big deal for Anderson, whose brother Carter, had been to state two times in doubles with Ryan Osborne.
“I’m competitive with him,” Anderson said. “I wanted this badly. I’ve always wanted to beat him, so this was exciting. It was fun.”
Even more impressive is the fact that Anderson and Hendrickson had never played together in doubles until the Section 7A Individual Tournament, but the Hibbing pair won all three of their matches to advance to state.
“We had a rough start in our first match,” Hendrickson said. “We should have played a lot better, but it was our first time playing together. After the first set, we got the hang of it.
“It got better as we played along, especially with our communication. We were both not used to doubles.”
Why was it so rough?
“Our movement was a little off, so we were messing up,” Anderson said. “We were playing nervous and scared. We wanted to win so bad that we made more mistakes than usual.
“We were trying to get used to each other. We started to find our groove in the second and third sets.
The biggest adjustment, according to Hendrickson, was where to go on the court.
Once they got that figured out, things ran smoothly.
“It was about playing at the net,” Hendrickson said. “The whole goal is to get pressure on your opponent. We had to get to the net quicker. We struggled at the start with both of us getting to the net.
“Once we did it, it got a lot easier. I ended up playing well at the net. I caught on. Drew did well with his ground strokes, and his serve helped a lot, too.”
The biggest problem Anderson and Hendrickson had to overcome was nerves
In all three of their section matches, they lost the first set. They were able to rebound to win the next two sets.
“Once we lost that first set, we just said we had nothing to lose,” Hendrickson said. “We had to give it our all, then we got our confidence back. After that, the second and third sets seemed to be easy.”
Hibbing coach Gary Conda knows that a slow start at state could be all the difference in the outcome of the match.
“They have to start better, or they will be in trouble,” Conda said. “Hopefully, they’ve learned enough from the region. There’s no reason to be nervous. Now, they have nothing to lose. Hopefully, they can have a good start.”
To have that good start, Anderson and Hendrickson will have to get over their nerves in a hurry.
“It’s going to be fun,” Anderson said. “We’ve been practicing all week, playing with my brother. He’s taught us some things. We have to play with confidence. It’s going to be fun.
“We’re both excited to see what it’s like, and we’ll try to make a name for ourselves.”
Conda said there’s no reason why Anderson and Hendrickson can’t advance into the quarterfinals.
“We’re playing a team that is comparable to us, so our chances are good in the first round,” Conda said. “It’s an equal match. Even if we lose, the second match will be a competitive match.
“They have their chances to play on Friday.”
