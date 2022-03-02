HIBBING — For the past couple of seasons, the Chisago Lakes High School diving team was dominating Section 6A.
One in particular, Storm Opdahl, not only was a section champion, but he became a state champion as well.
It didn’t end there.
The Wildcats had two other divers placing in the top three in the section, which meant three or four divers were battling for one spot, including Hibbing’s Tyler Fosso and Cole Hughes.
The two Bluejackets had a hard time getting over the hump, until this season.
When Chisago Lakes moved out of Section 6A, that opened up three spots, and Fosso and Hughes rose to the occasion.
Fosso finished second and Hughes fourth in the 6A Meet and will now compete at the State Class A Meet, which begins at noon today with preliminary action at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Neither Fosso and Hughes, or Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano had any idea that the Wildcats were moved out of the section.
“By the time the news was confirmed, it was part way through the season,” Veneziano said. “You could see already that there was a whole new spark of interest in what we were doing.
“That news, alone, actually helped them up their games as far as training and competing. They started hammering it out at that point.”
It’s not that Fosso, who is a sophomore, or Hughes, who is a junior, weren’t good enough to advance, but the Chisago Lakes divers were a level above them.
“They had the top three, and I took fifth, with the kid from Grand Rapids in fourth,” Fosso said. “I was battling for that fourth place spot to go to state. Hearing they were out of the section felt good. They had first, second and third locked up.
“We heard about like in mid-season, so that kicked everything to start going harder and harder. Instead of fighting for a fourth-place spot, I was fighting for a first-place spot. That was exciting. That was the best thing that could have happened.”
Hughes agreed.
“I was happy because they took the top three,” Hughes said. “I didn’t ever picture going to state with them here until maybe my senior year. Storm would have been gone. Once they left, a bunch of stuff opened up.
“I took it. “It was a good feeling. I was happy when I found out, really happy.”
Hughes, who is a junior, may have been happy, but he wasn’t overconfident. He still had to hit his dives.
“At the beginning of the meet, I was nervous,” Hughes said. “I had a big shot to go to state, so I was nervous about choking. The first eight dives were crucial. They got me to the spot where I needed to be.
“Once I got to my position, I was confident toward the end. The last three dives, they were dives I knew well. I could get my spot from there.”
Fosso, who has been consistent all season long, didn’t have anything to worry about.
“It wasn’t my best, but it was my second best score that I had gotten in my whole life,” Fosso said. “It was good.”
Now, Fosso and Hughes take their craft to the biggest stage in the state.
They’re ready for the challenge against the 22 other divers.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Hughes said. “I wouldn’t say I’m nervous, but I’m happy to go. We probably get to see him (Opdahl) win the meet, probably. I’m hoping to make it to Saturday.
“It would be cool to make the top eight and get a medal, but I don’t know the possibility of that. I don’t know who’s going to be down there. I’ve never been to a state meet before so for all I know, they could be super good.”
Fosso said he’ll feel comfortable in the Aquatics Center.
“Hopefully, it won’t be too bad because in the seventh-grade, I went down to True Team State,” Fosso said. “In the eighth- and 10th-grades, I was there for the Maroon and Gold Meet.
“I’ve been down there a few times, so it shouldn’t be too big of a difference this time.”
