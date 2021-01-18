HIBBING — In two games this season, the Hermantown High School boys hockey team has put up 20 goals — eight against Superior and 12 against Eveleth-Gilbert.
The task facing the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team is simple, trying to slow down the Hawks’ offense when the two teams collide at 7 p.m. today at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Actually, it won’t be that easy, but the Bluejackets are coming off a 7-4 victory over North Shore.
Hermantown will provide a bigger test to Hibbing/Chisholm than the Storm did.
“Hermantown has a great team,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “They’re well coached. They play a quick transition, and they have some skilled players.”
The biggest thing Hibbing/Chisholm has to do is take away time-and-space defensively.
“We have to work hard,” Rewertz said. “We can’t play on our heels. The teams they played against played on their heels. We can’t. We have to be aggressive, and play our game, the style we want to play.”
The Bluejackets might be underdogs heading into the game, but they can’t play intimidated or else Hermantown will put them back on their heels.
“I don’t think we’ll be intimidated at all,” Rewertz said. “Our team understands that we have some good skaters, and we can skate up-and-down the ice with them just fine. That’s the biggest battle, getting up-and-down the ice with them.
“They’re a good-skating team. They play a disciplined game. I don’t think we’ll be afraid at all going into this game.”
After Thursday’s win, Rewertz noticed some things that need to be cleaned up. It might be some little things, but if those same mistakes happen in this game, the Hawks will pounce on them and turn them into goals.
“The biggest thing is we need to take care of the puck in our zone,” Rewertz said. “We have to play a little better in our D-zone. We have to play a better transition game. We have to be heading up the ice with speed.”
Limiting mistakes will be crucial because of how quickly the Hawks can turn things around.
“Hermantown is a great team, and they take advantage of turnovers and opportunities,” Rewertz said. “They usually find their way into the back of the net. We have to take care of the puck against them.”
