HIBBING — With just under two weeks of practice under their belt, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team gets a chance to see where they stand.
That’s because the Bluejackets will open up their regular season today, beginning at 4:30 p.m., when they face Superior at Vic Power Field.
First-year coach Jen Forer will finally get to see her team in action.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how these first two weeks of practice are going to pay off,” Forer said. “They’ve been working hard. The effort has been there, as well as the listening and learning of the philosophy I want to incorporate.
“You’re not going to know that until you get out against people who aren’t familiar with you. I do have high expectations this year. I’m excited to see them perform in their first game.”
The biggest thing this Hibbing/Chisholm team needs to learn is to play hard for 80 minutes.
“I want them to realize that if we get down early, they need to keep fighting,” Forer said. “Soccer is a long game. It’s grueling, but you have to put your fight in the
whole game. We have all of the pieces there.
“We have solid defense. We
have a strong keeper. We need to get that offense to click. Superior is a good opponent to start with. They’re going to probably be similar to us.”
Forer said she doesn’t know a lot about the Spartans, but they’re a good team to open against.
“Just going off of what they have on their roster and who they have coming back, it’s not an opponent we’re familiar with,” Forer said. “We didn’t play them last year. It’s been a few years since we’ve played them.
“That may or may not be a good thing. Sometimes you might get a little intimidated if you know too much about the opponent. If we go into this with an even mentality, we can have a positive start to the season.”
