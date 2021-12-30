HIBBING — Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Eric Rewertz wants effort for 51 minutes of hockey.
On Wednesday, the Bluejackets let Mound-Westonka take the play to them and things didn’t end well for Hibbing/Chisholm.
The White Hawks scored once in the second period, then added three more goals in the third en route to a 4-1 victory over the Bluejackets on the second day of the Hibbing Holiday Tournament at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
It all started on the opening faceoff.
“We had a slow start,” Rewertz said. “I didn’t like our warmup. We started slow, and you can’t start slow against good teams and give them that momentum and belief. We played hard at times, but we have to make hockey plays out there.”
Hibbing/Chisholm was off with its passes, and slow to get to the puck.
“We had our heads down, and we tried to go cross ice,” Rewertz said. “Both teams played last night, and I think their willingness to play hard and through three periods was the difference in the game tonight.
“We were evenly-matched teams, but I think they outworked us at times.”
Even so, the Bluejackets took a 1-0 lead at the 2:16 mark of the first period when Drew Janezich knocked in a rebound to the left of Mound-Westonka goalie Mason Evanson.
“We weren’t playing well, and they were out-shooting us at the time,” Rewertz said. “It was good for the momentum. We were able to even out the period in shots and play, but anytime you get that first one, you have to keep going.
“I didn’t feel like we carried that momentum throughout the rest of the period like we needed to.”
The Bluejackets did carry that lead into the second period, but the White Hawks would get the equalizer just two minutes into the period.
Joseph Erickson got the goal at the two-minute mark, just tricking a shot past Hibbing/Chisholm netminder Evan Radovich to tie it 1-1.
The Bluejackets, who had one power play in the first period, picked up two more in the second period, then they got two more in the third period.
Hibbing/Chisholm didn’t capitalize on those man-advantage situations by going 0-for-5 in the game. The Bluejackets had four chances against Delano, and they’re now on an 0-for-9 streak.
“We have to pick up our work ethic,” Rewertz said. “When you’re on the power play, you have to outwork them. We’ve been outworked on every power play we’ve had. You’re not going to have success if you let the other team outwork you.
“Just because you have the man advantage doesn’t mean you can take the shift off. We are clearly getting outworked on the power play.”
The execution isn’t there.
“We’re not doing the things we talk about,” Rewertz said. “We want to move the puck up in the umbrella. We want Cubby (Drew Kubena) to be that guy up on top dishing pucks., and getting pucks to the net.
“We don’t have a net-front presence at all on the power play right now. All of the things we talk about, we’re not executing right now.”
It came back to haunt Hibbing/Chisholm in the third third period.
Maxwell Kresback would snipe a shot past Radovich at 5:58 to give Mound-Westonka a 2-1 lead.
The White Hawks killed two of those penalties right after that goal, then with Radovich pulled for an extra attacker, Michael Doshan put the puck into an empty net at 16:18.
Doshan scored again at 16:49 to put the game on ice.
“They got that goal early, and I thought we battled,” Rewertz said. “We have to bear down around the net when we have the opportunities. Their goalie gave up a lot of rebounds, and we didn’t seem to bear down around the net and find a way to finish.
“Good teams find ways to finish in situations like that.”
Evenson would go on to stop 16 shots for the win.
Brayden Boyer started for the Bluejackets, and had eight saves in one period of work. Radovich stopped nine shots in two periods.
MW 0 1 3 — 4
HC 1 0 0 — 1
First Period — 1. HC, Drew Janezich (Drew Kubena, AJ Lehman), 2:16.
Second Period — 2. MW, Joseph Erickson, 2:00.
Third Period — 3. MW, Maxwell Kresbach (Michael Doshan, Erickson), 5:58; 4. MW, Doshan (Kresbach), en, 16:18; 5. MW, Doshan (Krebsbach, Alec Hruby), 16:49.
Goalie Saves — Mound-Westonka, Mason Evenson 3-9-4—16; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 8-x-x—8; Evan Radovich x-4-5—9.
Penalties — Mound-Westonka 5-10; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
