HIBBING — The 2021-22 high school hockey opener didn’t go so well for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team, but the nice thing is that the Bluejackets get a chance to redeem themselves.
That’s because Hibbing/Chisholm hits the road today to take on Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Pine Valley Ice Shelter.
The Bluejackets were beaten 11-0 on Saturday by Grand Rapids, which wasn’t the perfect way to start the season.
“You have to put a game like that behind you,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “We watched tape today as a team and went over some of the things that happened.
“The score was 11-0, but watching the video, a lot of the goals they scored, we were in a good position. We didn’t get our man. We need to do a better job as a team of tying up, knowing who we have and doing the little things right now.”
Rewertz is expecting the Lumberjacks to come at his team with the same tenacity that Grand Rapids did.
“Shea (Walters) does a great job there,” Rewertz said. “He always has his teams ready to play. It doesn’t matter what type of caliber of players he has his teams are well coached, they’re disciplined and they play good, solid hockey.
“Hopefully, we spend a little more time in the offensive zone to get a better idea of what we have.”
That was the problem in the Thunderhawks’ game.
Hibbing/Chisholm only had 14 shots on goal. The Bluejackets spent most of the time defending.
“We had little offensive zone time,” Rewertz said. “Their D were big, physical and they controlled the play. Their forwards were quick. They were always moving in the offensive zone.
“A game like that is a good game to have early because it shows you where you have to get. We’re going to play teams down the stretch that are going to play that same style of hockey. We have to be better prepared for it.”
It was a good learning experience for Hibbing/Chisholm.
“I was pleased with our effort,” Rewertz said. “We played all three periods hard. We didn’t give up. The other thing I was pleased with is we didn’t get chippy. We didn’t start playing that brand of hockey.
“We kept playing the type of hockey that we wanted to play as a group. The biggest thing for us coaches is we were pleased with the effort for all three periods.”
