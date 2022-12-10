HIBBING—If there’s any season where the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team can take the next step, it’s this season.
That’s because the Bluejackets have 11 seniors, all with considerable varsity time.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz is hoping that’s the case as the 2022-23 starts to heat up.
Those seniors include Beau Frider, Tristen Babich, Drew Anderson, Broden Fawcett, Logan Gietzen, AJ Lehman, Christian Dickson, Brayden Boyer, Keeghan Fink, Nathan Rude and Peyton Taylor.
“They have been consistently better,” Rewertz said. “They’re using each other as a team, and our team chemistry is getting better each and every day. I love the character of that group, their compete level.
“They’re working hard, and they’re great locker-room guys. They bring energy to practice. They’re a fun group to be around.”
They are joined on the team by Jack Gabardi (junior), Christian Edmonds (junior) , Blayden Kubena-McCue (junior), Tyler Raatsi (sophomore) and Jace Kampsula (sophomore).
What’s the biggest key for Hibbing/Chisholm this season?
“We need to be better prepared at the start of every game, and finish at the net,” Rewertz said. “We were shutout eight times last year, so we have to find ways to finish around the net.
“They have to believe in themselves. We believe in them. We have a lot of talent. They’ve capable of getting to the next level. We’ve been to the semifinals two years in a row. We have to take that next step to give ourselves an opportunity to get to the state tournament. That’s what we’ve got to do.”
If there’s one area on the ice where the Bluejackets will be tough that’s in their defensive zone.
Rewertz had quality defensemen, and his goalie, Brayden Boyer, is one of the best in the area.
“I like the way they’re playing,” Rewertz said. “They move the puck well, and they’re getting pucks out of the zone. We have a solid backstop in Brayden. He’s been outstanding the last couple of years, but we do need to support him better.
“He picks us up by making a couple of saves. We’re lucky to have him back there. We also have two sophomores, who are putting pressure on him as well.”
Rewertz is getting double duty out of his defensemen, too.
“We want our D to get more involved offensively, stretching the zones and jumping into more plays,” Rewertz said. “They’re creating space in the offensive zone, and we expect them to jump up.
“Tristen has helped offensively, but they all need to get puck through, win races, retrieve pucks and get back on the forecheck. We’re seeing more of that. It’s being involved, but being smart back there. They have to retrieve and get control of the puck.”
Section 7A won’t be easy to get through, however, with the likes of Hermantown, Duluth Denfeld, Greenway and Rock Ridge, but Rewertz believes his team can be thrown into that mix.
“I believe the sky’s the limit for this team,” Rewertz said. “We have a senior-laden team, and those are the teams that play with a sense of urgency. Hopefully, there’s more to come.
“Our expectations are much higher. There’s no moral victories now. We have to win games. That’s the expectation moving forward.”
