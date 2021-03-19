HIBBING — In the last three seasons, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team has been knocked out of the Section 7AAA playoffs by Hermantown, Princeton and Chisago Lakes.
Through it all, Bluejackets have learned a lot about themselves and the team.
Hibbing coach Joel McDonald is hoping those lessons pay off as the Bluejackets get set to open the Section 7AAA playoffs today, with a 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal contest against North Branch on Kevin McHale Court.
If there was one common denominator in those losses, it was a lack of focus.
“That’s what killed us,” McDonald said. “That happened on both ends of the court. You have to stay the course. You have to play composed, in one way or another. Composure is something we lost in those games.
“That’s the craziness of the playoffs. The teams that maintain that composure have the best shot in the end. We want that to be us. With our experience, we should be able to do that.”
That will be a key to advancing this postseason, but McDonald believes this team is ready for the challenge.
“They seem to be doing well right now,” he said. “This is an experienced group of guys. They’ve been there before. It’s the last go-around for seven of them. With that being said, the experiences we’ve had, going back three years, we’ve had solid regular seasons before getting bumped in playoffs.
“These guys are connected to that, maybe more than usual. I think that will benefit us. These guys are looking forward to getting back on the court, getting out of our practice realm. We’ll see where we’re at. It’s a new season for everybody.”
The Bluejackets already own an 18-point victory over North Branch in a game played in mid-February. Even so, McDonald knows the Vikings will give everything they have to advance to the semifinals.
“They proved exactly who they can be,” McDonald said. “If they catch fire from the perimeter, they can be difficult to contend with. We had a close first-half battle with them before we pulled away in the second half.
“That should be fresh on our minds. It’s a reminder of the level of focus we need as a group of guys. North Branch is looking to continue their season, just as we are.”
If Hibbing wants to advance, it will come down to playing defense because that spurs the Bluejackets’ offense.
“That’s the focus, but as much as we want to play defense, we can’t lose focus on the offensive end by not executing, taking poor shots and not having a board presence,” McDonald said. “There’s no doubt we have to play defense.
“That’s been our staple all year long. We’ve bought into it. The guys are on the same page. Our higher-scoring games have come from that, but we also have to pull out lower-scoring games. That’s when composure kicks in and is important.”
