HIBBING — It won’t take long for Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Eric Rewertz to find out about the mettle of his team.
That’s because the first two weeks of the Bluejacket’ schedule include Grand Rapids, Cloquet, International Falls, Rock Ridge and Duluth Denfeld.
That meat-grinder begins today when Hibbing/Chisholm travels to Grand Rapids to take on the Thunderhawks, beginning at 7 p.m. at IRA Arena.
Don’t think the Bluejackets will be backing down from one of the favorites in Section 7AA. Hibbing/Chisholm is relishing this opportunity to play Grand Rapids.
“It’s a great game,” Rewertz said. “We’re excited about it as a group. Grand Rapids has an outstanding team. They’re one of the favorites in 7AA, but we’ll go into the game short-handed because we have a player out.
“We’re excited about the opportunity, and it’ll give us a good feel of where we’re at as a team.”
Playing the Thunderhawks will force the Bluejackets to play with a lot of effort.
“I want to see the guys working hard, working for three periods,” Rewertz said. “We’ll be playing a lot in our defensive zone. We know that. We want to make sure that we’re chipping pucks out, getting pucks behind their D and winning some races.
“You have to make hard plays against teams like that. They’re going to come at you hard. You’re not going to have a lot of time. We have to play the game the right way. We’re looking at growing throughout that game, with that speed.”
That speed could catch some Hibbing/Chisholm players off guard, at least to start.
“We have some sophomores that are going to be in for a big surprise when they see the speed and caliber of a team like Grand Rapids,” Rewertz said. “It’s early. The season is a marathon, not a sprint.
“We understand we’re going to make mistakes. If we make mistakes, I want to see how we recover from them. We have to continue to work hard for three periods.”
Rewertz said the best way to slow down the Thunderhawks is with a good forecheck.
“We have to get pucks behind their D, and we have to play in their offensive zone,” he said. “They have some great top-end players. We’re aware of who they are and what we need to do. You have to take away time-and-space in our defensive zone.
“You have to try and play hard in their end. If you can’t, you have to be aware of where their players are and make sure you’re taking away time-and-space in our defensive zone.”
Rewertz said his team is ready to open the season, regardless of who the opponent is.
“We’re excited,” Rewertz said. “Our scrimmages were great this week. It gave the coaching staff an opportunity to know what we need to work on. We had a successful weekend.
“The boys are excited about the opportunity. They're excited about the chance that we get to play Grand Rapids again. We’re opening with a good, quality team, so we’ll be learning about ourselves during this game.”
