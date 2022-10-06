HIBBING — If there was one positive that came out of Hibbing’s loss to Mora last week it was the fact that Thomas Hagen rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
Now, the Bluejackets must keep that ground attack moving forward as Hibbing hits the road to take on Esko, beginning at 7 p.m. today.
The Eskomos, who are 5-0 on the season and ranked first in the state in Class 3A, have only given up 20 points through those five games, so being able to run the ball will be Hibbing’s key to having a successful game.
“We have to use that,” Hibbing coach Shaun Howard said. “That’s going to be something that Esko will try to take away from us, so we have to be smart up front, get our blocks and make sure Thomas follows those blocks.
“We have to follow the game plan.”
Running between the tackles is fine, but the Bluejackets will also have to try and get outside at times.
That could be tough against a quick Eskomo defense.
“There will be a lot of trying to mix it up,” Howard said. “Their fast guys are on the outside, so this game will be a little bit different than other games. They have good athletes. We’ll try to be smart.
“Looking at the game film, we know what we want to attack, and we’ll try to attack it the best that we can.”
Howard said Esko runs a 4-4 defense, and that they’re strong everywhere.
“They’re a smart team,” Howard said. “They’re stout up front with some big gus, so we have to be smart and take our shots.”
Defensively, Hibbing will have to key on Esko’s running attack.
“They do a lot of different formations, but they run the same things out of almost every formation,” Howard said. “It’s keying on certain things they do in certain formations and certain motions.
“We have to be smart, and we have to know that they’re going to try some trick plays since it’s their Homecoming. I’ve talked to a few people who have said, ‘Be ready for this. Be ready for that.’
“They will try different things to try and keep things going. Not a lot of teams have scored on them. They are a tough team. They’ve only had one close game.”
That game was a 24-6 victory over Mora on Sept. 9.
“In the first half, they let that team dictate the game, then they said, ‘Enough of that,’” Howard said. “After halftime, they dictated the game.”
The Bluejackets’ key then is ball control.
“We have to try and keep the ball as long as possible,” Howard said. “We have to keep their offense off the field. They don’t like that. When they have the ball, they like to take it right at you and score as fast as possible.
“They like to get turnovers. They like to get you in three-and-outs. If you can get drives going, and you can get a couple of first downs, that takes them out of their game plan. Again, they want to score as fast as possible.”
