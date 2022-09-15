HIBBING — The Hibbing High School football team didn’t have a problem moving the ball last week against Proctor, but the Bluejackets couldn’t put the ball in the end zone.

Hibbing coach Shaun Howard is hoping that trend ends today when the Bluejackets travel to Pine City to take on the Dragons, beginning at 7 p.m. on Sanders Field.

