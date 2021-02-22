Blueackets, Golden Bears girls ready to clash

HIBBING — At times, the Hibbing/Chisholm girls hockey team has been able to finish around the net.
There’s also times when the Bluejackets haven’t been able to finish, especially in their most recent game against Duluth Marshall, which they lost 3-0.
Hibbing/Chisholm must get a little more consistent with that part of the game, and that can start today when the Bluejackets host Eveleth-Gilbert Area, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Other than the ability to score, Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke liked the way his team played against the Hilltoppers.
“The only thing we need to change is finishing with the puck,” Hyduke said. “I thought we played hard. Marshall is a nice team. We battled hard. It was 1-0 going into the third period. We needed to finish.
“We got to the net. They blocked a lot of shots. We need to continue being aggressive on offense, and not compromising anything defensively to achieve that.”
It’s not like the Bluejackets didn’t have any chances to score. There were plenty of opportunities, but Hibbing/Chisholm couldn’t cash in on them.
“I don’t know if you ever get to where you want to be,” Hyduke said. “You’re always striving to be better offensively as you can. I like where we are right now on how we’re attacking with our offense.
“We need a little bit more poise when we shoot. We had great opportunities. That could have been easily a tie game, but Marshall found a way to put the puck in the net, and we didn’t. We want to continue to strive to be more consistent with the offensive part of our game.”
It’ll be important for the Bluejackets to finish against the Golden Bears, who are an up-and-coming team.
Eveleth-Gilbert is 7-3 this season.
“They’ve got some young players that are performing well,” Hyduke said. “We know we have to shut down their top line. Generally, Eveleth-Gilbert is solid in the nets, which I don’t see changing.
“Their coaches have done a good job there in having their teams play aggressively. We’ll have to work hard to have success.”
To slow the Golden Bears’ top line down, it will be about position.
“You want great position, and you want to take away time and space,” Hyduke said. “In our defensive zone, we don’t want to give them room to move. We have to make sure our third person is in a good backcheck position to eliminate advantage rushes.
“Goaltending-wise, our goalie has to be on top of her game. She has to control her rebounds, and control everything around the crease. If we protect our house and work hard, that’s the ingredients to success.”
