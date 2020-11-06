Blue Devils zip 'Jackets, 3-0

HIBBING — When wins are hard to come by, there’s very little room for error.
That bug struck the Hibbing High School volleyball team once again as Virginia came to town and came away with a 3-0, 25-9, 25-22, 25-19 victory over the Bluejackets Thursday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Hibbing made too many unforced errors in the first set, and the Blue Devils pounced on those miscues to win going away.
“They were passing well, they were moving well, they were covering, they were talking, they were hitting and they were putting it away,” Virginia coach Jenessa Greenly said. “The girls came to play. They did everything I asked them to do, and they executed it well.”
Hibbing coach Lauren Peterson thought her team was ready to compete, but those 14 unforced errors were too much to overcome.
“I felt like our energy was up, but maybe it crossed the line over to silly instead of just being focused,” Peterson said. “Maybe I’m too hesitant to mix things up because I don’t want the negativity.
“The outcome is what we all want, a win. We’ll see.”
Peterson did get the ship righted in set two as the Bluejackets tied the game 19-19, but Virginia got the lead, and it didn’t let it go.
“We were moving to the ball better,” Peterson said. “We cleaned up our passes. They were ready.”
Greenly gave the Bluejackets all of the credit in that game, but her Blue Devils were able to persevere and win.
“Hibbing had some nice passing tonight,” Greenley said. “They were on target, they were on point, then they started to get a few kills, which got us a little bit out of system. We were able to rebound from that, and made sure we were pushing the ball back toward them.
“They did well with that.”
Greenly didn’t want to let Hibbing back into the game, so between the second and third sets, she told her team what the main priority was going to be.
“We had to make sure we stayed focused on every-single point, and not getting complacent and sitting on our heels,” Greenley said. “They handled that well. They took a few points off toward the end there.
“I took a timeout, got them refocused. They went back out and did well.”
With that, the Bluejackets lost their fifth-straight game.
Peterson is hoping the fire she saw in Hibbing’s first two games returns, and soon.
“I wanted them to play their game,” Peterson said. “I still haven’t seen that ‘Wow’ factor when I first stepped in this gym. We’ll see if it comes.”
Virginia was led by Lexiss Trygg with 15 kills, eight blocks and two aces; Rian
Aune with 11 kills and two aces; Elisa Hyppa five kills; Maya Carlson four kills and one block; and Macy Westby with 30 assists and one ace.
Kylee Huusko had five kills, two aces and two digs for Hibbing. Bailey Broker had four kills, as did Aysia Skalsky, who also had five digs. Haley Hawkinson finished with three kills, three aces and eight digs. Bella Scaia had five digs and two aces.
Arianna Jaynes and six digs, and Zoe Kriske had 20 assists and five digs.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 3
Bigfork 1
NASHWAUK — The Spartans were able to beat the Huskies in four, 26-24, 26-28, 25-14, 25-10 Thursday
No other information was available on the game.
