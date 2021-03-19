VIRGINIA — For the last time in its 64 year history, the Miners Memorial Building will play host to one of high school hockey’s fiercest rivalries as the No. 4 Virginia/MI-B Blue Devils and the No. 5 Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East Golden Bears are set to face off today at 4:15 p.m. in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest.
Meeting for the third time this year, the Blue Devils have the edge in the season series, downing the Bears 3-0 on Jan. 21 and etching a last-minute goal to earn a 2-2 tie with E-G just two weeks ago. Despite the results slightly favoring the Devils, the head coaches for both squads know the two teams are evenly matched.
“We match up pretty equal with them,” said Virginia head coach Cale Finseth. “I can say that with Greenway and Hibbing too. I think everyone that’s seeded in that 3-6 range in our section were all pretty comparable and played each other tight.
“My expectation is a close game and I know both teams are going to leave it all out there.”
“I think the teams are very evenly matched,” said Bears head coach Jeff Torrel. “I think in some respects we’re better than them and I’m sure they think they’re better than us in some ways. We’ve played plenty of back and forth games with them where both sides had their chances so we just have to come out and work harder than they do.”
Both teams are coming off late season losses that took away their chances at an Iron Range Conference title. Both coaches agree that the IRC is in the past now and the focus is on the present.
“There’s definitely been some added intensity this week after how we ended things,” Torrel said. “We can’t do anything about what happened in the past. We just have to get ready for Saturday.”
“We came off a pretty heavy loss with Hibbing for the IRC championship,” Finseth said. “Part of our goal was to win the IRC and I think when we didn’t achieve that it deflated us. Monday was a little rough but things have gotten better as the days of practice have gone on. We want to have our best practices of the year right before Saturday and I hope we come ready and energized.”
While Saturday is the last high school hockey game played at the Miners, both teams aren’t letting something like that come into their mind, especially when the idea of extending their season comes to mind.
“Our guys shouldn’t need any other motivation other than it’s the playoffs,” Torrel said. “We have 14 seniors and it could be their last game. It doesn’t matter who we play. But they’ve been playing these kids from Virginia their whole lives. They’re friends off the ice. Most of them have been competing against each other since Mites. But it’s the playoffs, it’s going to be one team’s last game.”
“The guys haven’t mentioned the Miners a lot,” Finseth said. “I think that comes more from the alumni that have played there and helped build this program. These guys know they’re not just playing for themselves but they’re playing for those who built this program before us. The players before us and the community that have helped make this building special have made it a great home. And now we have the privilege to move to a new building that the community helped us build.”
However the Bears coach and his son Andrew — the team’s starting goalie — have some family ties to the miners. John Torrel, father to Jeff and grandfather to Andrew, assisted on the first goal ever scored at the Miners back when he played for Gilbert High School. The goal was scored by Pete Lintula. Torrel then made more history, scoring the second goal at the building later that same game.
With the playoffs marking the end of one team’s season, both coaches noted that there was some positivity in finishing out the season in a very difficult year.
“It’s just been a goofy year,” Torrel said. “The boys are lucky enough to be able to finish out their season. Look at the last spring season. Those kids didn’t even get to play so I think to be able to have and finish a hockey season is great. They got to be with their friends and play games and I think that is very fortunate for everyone.”
“It’s terrible to hear whenever a team gets shut down,” Finseth said. “Some of these young adults didn’t get the opportunity to finish their careers. We’re lucky. It’s nothing we’ve done but pure luck that we haven’t been shut down. We’re grateful for that. We always tell our guys we never know when our last day could be. Now that the finish line is in sight, it feels good to have the pleasure to play Eveleth-Gilbert one more time.”
