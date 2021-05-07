Blue Devils victorious at The Wilderness

BIWABIK — The Virginia boys’ golf team picked up a five-stroke win Tuesday at their home invitational at The Wilderness at Giants Ridge.
Finishing with a team score of 337, the Blue Devils finished just ahead of Hermantown (342) for the win. North Woods was tied for third with International Falls at 348, Hibbing finished fifth (362), Eveleth-Gilbert sixth (363), Cass Lake-Bena seventh (407) and Mesabi East eighth (428).
North Woods’ Davis Kleppe, Virginia’s Marco Pazzelli and International Falls’ Nick Tanner shared medalist honors with the trio firing round-lows of 80 strokes. Virginia’s Andrew Peterson tied for fourth with an 83.
Conner Willard led Hibbing with an 84, enough for sixth place on the day. Virginia’s Mason Colie tied for ninth with an 86 and Eveleth-Gilbert was led by Carter Orent in 13th with a score of 87.
North Woods’ Ian Olson and Sam Frazee tied for 15th along with Virginia’s Brennan Peterson (88) while Mesabi East’s Ty Laugen led the Giants contingent in 18th with a score of 89 (shared with three other golfers including Hibbing’s Nick Horvath).
Area boys golfers will be back on the course today as they take on The Quarry.
