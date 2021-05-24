VIRGINIA — Daniel Moore tossed three scoreless innings Monday to help lead Virginia to a 10-0 shutout of visiting Deer River in five innings.
“Daniel pitched a nice game. Had a lot of strikes,’’ said Blue Devils head coach Brian Skadsem said. “He certainly did a nice job of keeping batters off balance’’ as he mixed up his location well.
Moore ended up with five strikeouts and no walks as he picked up the win. John Kendall pitched two innings in relief, allowing no runs on no hits, fanning three Warriors and walking one.
The Blue Devils also had five players with two hits to lead the offense. Nick Peters was 2-for-2 with a double. Tom Nemanich, Dylan Hedley, Cole Schaefer and Logan Nordby each went 2-for-3, while Mason Carlson added a base knock.
Virginia (13-5) plays Tuesday at Nashwauk-Keewatin and wraps up the regular season Thursday at Hibbing. The section playoffs are set to start June 1.
With the playoffs looming, Skadsem said he was “kind of glad they took care of business. Coming down the stretch, we hope to be playing our best baseball.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert 11,
Northeast Range 0, F/5
At Eveleth, three Golden Bears pitchers combined for a no-hitter Monday in a 11-0 win over Northeast Range in five innings.
Jake Sickel picked up the win after starting and tossing two scoreless, hitless innings. He struck out four and walked three. Will Bittmann and Jaden Lang both came on in relief to close out the no-hitter. Bittmann threw two innings and fanned four Nighthawks, while Lang went one inning with two strikeouts and one walk.
Eveleth-Gilbert got off to a strong start with six runs in the first inning, two in the second and three more in the third.
At the plate, Carter Mavec had two hits (including a double) and one RBI, while six other Bears added hits. Brandon Lind went 1-for-3 with one RBI, Sickel was 1-for-3 with three RBI and Griffin Dosan added a base knock and one RBI.
E-G (14-3) plays at Proctor today and finishes the season at home Wednesday against Two Harbors.
SOFTBALL
Mesabi East 5,
International Falls 4
At Aurora, Mesabi East’s Alexa Fossell smacked a walk-off, two RBI home run in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday to lift the Giants past International Falls, 5-4.
Mesabi East led 1-0 after the first before the Broncos scored the next three runs to go up 3-1 heading to the home half of the sixth.
The Giants tied things up, 3-3, with two sixth-inning runs and got the win on the seventh-inning bomb.
Fossell led the offensive attack with three hits (also including a triple), while Kansas Neari collected two hits (including a double) and added one RBI. Mckenzie Pokorny, Jasmine Heikkila, and Bethany Polla also added hits.
Heikkila got the win in the circle with a complete-game effort. She fanned eight, walked three and surrendered four earned runs on eight hits.
Mesabi East (10-6) hosts Carlton today.
Cloquet 10
Eveleth-Gilbert 4
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears found themselves in some trouble, committing four errors Monday evening in a 10-4 loss to Cloquet.
Lydia Delich took the loss in the circle, pitching the complete game. Delich gave up 10 hits and struck out two.
Delich led the way at the plate going -4. Lauren Lautigar, Ava Thompson and Anna Westby all collected hits. Afton Roberts also finished with a hit and an RBI.
“A few mistakes cost us against a good team like this,” said E-G head coach Paula Dundas. “We put up four runs in the sixth and had some opportunities but Cloquet is a good team. They hit the ball pretty well and their pitcher threw an excellent game.
“They came ready to play right off the bat and we had those four errors and you can’t make four mistakes like that against a good team and expect to still win.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will close out the regular season today playing host to Duluth East.
