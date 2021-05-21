BASEBALL
Virginia 18,
Two Harbors 0, F/5
At Virginia, Dylan Hedley threw a two-hitter Thursday to help lead the Blue Devils past Two Harbors, 18-0 in five innings at Stock Field.
Hedley struck out seven, walked two and surrendered no runs en route to the victory. He struck out the side in the fifth to end the game.
At the plate, Nick Peters led the way with four hits, while Landin McCarty and Tom Nemanich added three hits. Mason Carlson, Hedley, Dray Chaffee and Logan Nordby each added a pair of base knocks. Dan Moore and John Kendall both connected for singles.
Virginia (12-5) hosts Deer River on Monday.
SOFTBALL
Cherry 10,
Ely 0, F/5
At Ely, Lauren Staples threw a perfect game Friday in a 10-0, five-inning win at Ely.
While tossing a no-hitter, Staples also helped herself out at the plate with a 3-for-4 effort and two runs scored.
Cherry’s Courtney Sajdak also went 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Ely (7-8) plays at Deer River Tuesday, while Cherry (12-3) plays at Nashwauk-Keewatin Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.