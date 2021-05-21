BASEBALL

Virginia 18,

Two Harbors 0, F/5

At Virginia, Dylan Hedley threw a two-hitter Thursday to help lead the Blue Devils past Two Harbors, 18-0 in five innings at Stock Field.

Hedley struck out seven, walked two and surrendered no runs en route to the victory. He struck out the side in the fifth to end the game.

At the plate, Nick Peters led the way with four hits, while Landin McCarty and Tom Nemanich added three hits. Mason Carlson, Hedley, Dray Chaffee and Logan Nordby each added a pair of base knocks. Dan Moore and John Kendall both connected for singles.

Virginia (12-5) hosts Deer River on Monday.

SOFTBALL

Cherry 10,

Ely 0, F/5

At Ely, Lauren Staples threw a perfect game Friday in a 10-0, five-inning win at Ely.

While tossing a no-hitter, Staples also helped herself out at the plate with a 3-for-4 effort and two runs scored.

Cherry’s Courtney Sajdak also went 2-for-2 with two runs scored.

Ely (7-8) plays at Deer River Tuesday, while Cherry (12-3) plays at Nashwauk-Keewatin Monday.

