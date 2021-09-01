Blue Devils tennis sweeps hosting Aitkin, 7-0

AITKIN — The Virginia girls’ tennis team picked up their second 7-0 sweep of the week, downing Aitkin on the road Wednesday afternoon.
The Blue Devils didn’t drop a set across the entire match as they cruised to wins in both singles and doubles.
At the No. 1 singles spot, Ava Fink led the way with a 6-0, 6-2 win over the Gobblers’ Breanna Hines. Anna Fink battled it out with Macy Paulbeck at the second singles spot, winning the first set by a nose, 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreaker). She wrapped things up quickly in the second set without dropping a game, 6-0.
At third singles, Ella Lamppa faced off with Aitkin’s Sam Much and picked up the 6-2, 6-1 win, only dropping three games in the contest. Virginia completed it’s singles sweep at the No. 4 spot with Alli Fink taking down Madi Lehrer 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles, the No. 1 duo in Ava Seppala and Paige Maki continued their winning ways with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Aitkin’s Ashlyn Berg and Sophie Ryan. At the No. 2 spot, Abby Kramer and Mariele Paulsen had little issue with the Gobblers’ Kayli Bill and Bailey Gabrio, winning 6-1, 6-3.
Finally, the Blue Devils picked up a perfect win at the No. 3 doubles spot with Theresa Anderson and Sydney Spelts dispatching Aitkin’s Alex Brucker and Aliyah Fayaz 6-0, 6-0.
Blue Devil tennis will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Duluth Marshall.
