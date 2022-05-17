VIRGINIA — The Virginia softball team racked up a pair of wins on Tuesday, downing Nashwauk-Keewatin 14-0 in five innings before coming out on top in their second game, 6-3 over Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Against the Rangers, the Blue Devils found themselves knotted up 3-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth. Hoping to put the game away, Virginia changed things up and started laying down the bunts, with Allison Fink and Mattelyn Seppi grabbing bunt singles while Ayla Lokken etched a single to center in between the two to help load up the bases.
A sacrifice fly from Kylie Marolt put the winning run across home plate, with Lokken later scoring on a passed ball and Seppi scoring on an RBI double from Janie Potts to close things out, 6-3.
On the solid sixth inning from his team, Virginia head coach Bob Cohn said it couldn’t have played out any better.
“They responded when they needed to,” Cohn said. “They saw the signs and they did everything perfectly. Talk about what beautiful bunts we had; they put it right down the first base line and that’s a tough play for anyone to make. We’ve got some good speed and our girls beat out the throws. When you get those bunts and follow it through with some hits, then everything comes together nicely.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jesse White liked the way his team fought back to get to a 3-3 tie, but said they weren’t prepared for what came after.
“They started bunting and we weren’t ready for it for whatever reason,” White said. “They seemed to get a little confused out there and we paid for it. We managed to dig our way out of a hole earlier and we’ve been doing that well lately. The girls fought and played hard to get back in this game but a couple errors and bad decisions cost us a bit.”
With Virginia tossing Lokken and the Rangers using Alix Swanson in the circle, the two teams settled in with no score after one inning. In the top of the second, the Rangers put themselves on the board.
With one out, Izzy Mattson singled to right. With Swanson at the plate, Mattson stole her way to second and then came home thanks to Swanson’s RBI single up the right side.
The Blue Devils responded in the bottom of the inning with Chesney Bernard starting things with a leadoff walk. Two outs later, she made her way to second on a throwing error from the Rangers before coming home on a single up the middle from Lokken to tie things up 1-1.
Lokken, Swanson and the defenses behind them were dialed in during the third and the top half of the fourth, but Virginia threatened again in the home half of the frame to take the lead.
Kylie Baranzelli reached second on an error and quickly came home on another Rangers throwing error that allowed Chesney Bernard to take second herself. Bunt singles from Makenzie Bernard and Fink loaded up the bases, prompting White to take a visit to the circle to talk things out with his infield.
Virginia now at the top of their order, Swanson and the Rangers put the Devils down 1-2-3, throwing out a runner at home, catching the flyout at shortstop and making a routine throw to first to end the inning with Virginia up 2-1.
Virginia tacked on another in the bottom of the fifth with Janie Potts reaching on a leadoff error. Her courtesy runner made it to second on a fielder's choice and then to third on a single to center from Baranzelli. Chesney Bernard came up big at the right time, bringing the runner home on the RBI sacrifice, 3-1 Devils.
Down two, the Rangers dug themselves out of that hole in the top of the sixth with Maleah Milton reaching on a leadoff double to center field. Desi Milton joined her on the bases after being walked. Elle Otto reached first on a fielder’s choice, with Maleah Milton tagged out by the Devils shortstop.
An error from the Virginia infield allowed Sam Hoff to reach and load up the bases with one out. Hoping to knot things up or take the lead, Mattson ripped a single to right field, allowing two runs to score to tie things up at three.
The Devils managed to save their game in the bottom of the sixth, putting up the three runs starting with the go-ahead run from Fink. Holding on for the 6-3 win, Cohn commended the Rangers on a solid game.
“That MI-B team is not a bad team,” Cohn said. “They’re a good Class A team and they’re going to make some noise in Section 7A. I think Jesse’s done a great job over there and those girls should be proud.”
Taking on one of the few Class AA teams on their schedule, White said he expected his team to compete for the win, regardless of who they were playing.
“That’s how we approach every game, regardless of what section they’re in,” White said. “We’ve been playing good ball the last week and a half or so and this was more of that. But we need to fix up the little things.”
Virginia’s Lokken finished the day with two wins, keeping the Spartans scoreless in the earlier game. On her two-game performance, Cohn said she’s never looked better.
“This was probably the best two games she’s pitched all year. She was phenomenal. She had a low pitch count after Nashwauk-Keewatin and she felt comfortable going back out there for the second game. It was a great night for her.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl closes up their regular season on Friday when they travel to Deer River. With the playoffs looming, White says the Rangers won’t be an easy out for any time if they play their best.
“We are confident that we can play with just about any team in our section if we can clean up the play. And we’ve improved a lot from the start of the season until now. I expect us to compete in the playoffs but we have to be playing our best ball and I think we’re heading in that direction right now.”
Virginia takes on Mesabi East today at 1 p.m., Eveleth-Gilbert on Thursday and Duluth Denfeld on Friday to wrap things up. Cohn says he hopes the team continues to ride the waves of the exciting run they’re on right now.
“There’s so much excitement right now and once you start winning games it becomes easier to see the smiles and how energized the girls get. But we still have three games to play so we’ll have to be ready for those. Right now, we’re going to keep moving forward and work towards the playoffs.”
Eveleth-Gilbert 6,
Duluth East 3
At Duluth, the Eveleth-Gilbert softball team put up three runs in the top of the seventh and held the Greyhounds scoreless in the home half of the inning to get the 6-3 win over Duluth East on Tuesday.
Lydia Delich led the way both hitting and pitching, going 3-4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. In the circle, she went the distance, giving up two earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out nine.
Anna Westby, Brooke Thyen, Alex Flannigan and Lauren Lautigar all racked up multiple hits for the Golden Bears in the win.
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Paula Dundas said it was a good win for her team, especially at the plate where they put up a dozen hits.
“We had some pretty good at bats and we were hitting the ball hard,” Dundas said. “It was good to see the girls come through and play hard all the way through the seventh. East had some pressure on us in the bottom of the seventh with two runners on and we finished the game and got the outs.”
Earning a win over a Class 4A team, Dundas said the win should help the Bears lock up a high seed in the upcoming 7AA playoffs.
“Coming down and beating a 4A team definitely helps. East played well. They had some solid defense and we just managed to get hits when we needed to. This is a win that should help us out in the standings come next week.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will travel to International Falls today for a date with the Broncos.
BASEBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 14
HIll City/Northland 2
At Hill City, Rylen Niska allowed just two runs on two hits in six and 2/3 innings Monday to lead the Mountain Iron-Buhl baseball team past Hill City/Northland 14-2.
Niska got the win on the mound with TJ Duchamp pitching the final 1/3 inning.
At the plate, Damian Tapio and Brant Tiedeman led the way for the Rangers with three hits apiece. Asher Zubich, Niska and Braden Tiedeman finished with a piano of hits each.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will host Cherry today at 4:30 p.m.
Ely 11,
Littlefork-Big Falls 1
At Ely, the Ely baseball team made it seven straight wins on Monday, downing Littlefork-Big Falls 11-1.
Timberwolves pitcher Mason Davis tossed a no-hitter while striking out 11 batters to lead on the mound. AJ Knable took the loss for the Vikings, giving up nine runs on 10 hits over three innings. He struck out two.
At the plate, Ely strung together 13 hits with Joey Bianco finishing with three, including three runs scored and three RBIs. Logan Loe added three hits with two doubles and two runs scored. Erron Anderson and Eddie Prijatel each added two hits and an RBI.
Ely is set to host Chisholm today at 4:30 p.m.
North Woods 11,
Northeast Range 6
At Soudan, Loui Panichi and Ben Kruse allowed just four-hits on the mound for North Woods on Monday as the Grizzlies downed Northeast Range 11-6.
A close game through five innings, North Woods blew things open in the top of the sixth, batting around the order while scoring five runs.
Panichi tossed four innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts. Kruse took over and pitched two and 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out four.
Elliot Levens took the loss for the Nighthawks, giving up four earned runs on five hits over four-plus innings. He struck out eight.
At the plate, Panichi led the Grizzlies with three hits. Tate Cly added a pair of doubles. Miko Maki and Zander Lislegard paced Northeast Range with two hits each.
North Woods will host Cook County at 4 p..m. on Thursday. Northeast Range will host Cook County on Friday, also at 4 p.m.
