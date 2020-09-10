VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils girls’ swimming team won 6 of 12 events Thursday and went on to capture a 55-46 victory over Chisholm in Virginia.

Lauryn Devich led the way for the Devils with a pair of wins. Devich captured the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.31 and also took the 100 butterfly in 1:06.93. Chisholm’s Sofie Anderson was second in the breaststroke in 1:26.75 and Pechonick was second in the butterfly (1:12.01).

Virginia got the meet going with a win as the 200 medley relay unit of Morgan Harvey, Devich, Hailey Pechonick and Elise Hoard touched first with a time of 2:06.59.

Clara Nelson paced the Bluestreak attack by taking the 200 individual medley in 2:36.58 and later putting down a time of 1:11.57 to win the 100 backstroke. Pechonick was second in the IM at 2:46.95, while Harvey was second in the backstroke (1:21.57).

In the 200 freestyle, Stephanne Kowalsk came home first with a time of 2:24.23. Ava Baumgard of Chisholm was second at 2:26.56.

The Bluestreaks’ Tresa Baumgard touched first in the 50 freestyle (27.82) and teammate Anderson was second at 29.99.

In the diving competition, Virginia’s Helen Phenning earned a score of 140.6 for first and Virginia’s Grace Phenning put together a total of 137.8 for second. The ‘Streaks did not field any divers.

Ava Baumgard helped Chisholm edge closer with a win in the 100 freestyle (1:08.64), while Virginia’s Maija Rantala captured second (1:14.54).

In the 500 freestyle, Hoard picked up a 19-second win over teammate Dani Logan, 6:22.42 to 6:41.64.

Chisholm’s 200 freestyle relay team of Anderson, Ava Baumgard, Jaelyn Jordan and Tresa Baumgard finished in 1:58.03 to get the win. Virginia’s Harvey, Kowalski, Isabella Smith and Logan took second in 1:59.61.

Chisholm closed out the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay as Clara Nelson, Ava Baumgard, Tresa Baumgard and Jordan swam a 4:25.29 to beat Virginia by about four seconds.

The Devils’ team of Smith, Logan, Hoard and Kowalski recorded a 4:29.34.

Virginia hosts Eveleth-Gilbert on Tuesday.

Virginia 55, Chisholm 46

200 medley relay: 1, Virginia (Morgan Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick, Elise Hoard), 2:06.59; 2, Chisholm (Clara Nelson, Sofie Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 2:11.79; 3, Chisholm (Hanna Halberg, Molly Sundquist, Emma Sundquist, Kenzie Holewa), 2:27.51.

200 freestyle: 1, Stephanne Kowalski, Virg, 2:24.23; 2, Ava Baumgard, Chis, 2:26.56; 3, Wrenna Galloway, Virg, 2:33.82.

200 individual medley: 1, Nelson, Chis, 2:36.58; 2, Pechonick, Virg, 2:46.95; 3, Emma Sundquist, Chis, 3:01.27.

50 freestyle: 1, T. Baumgard, Chis, 27.82; 2, Anderson, Chis, 29.99; 3, Isabella Smith, Virg, 30.07.

1 meter diving: 1, Helen Phenning, Virg, 140.6; 2, Phenning, Virg, 137.8.

100 butterfly: 1, Lauryn Devich, Virg, 1:06.93; 2, Pechonick, Virg, 1:12.01; 3, Ava Baumgard, Chis, 1:23.48.

100 freestyle: 1, A, Baumgard, Chis, 1:08.64; 2, Maija Rantala, Virg, 1:14.54; 3, Kenzie Holewa, Chis, 1:16.50.

500 freestyle: 1, Elise Hoard, Virg, 6:22.42; 2, Dani Logan, Virg, 6:41.64; 3, Mya Pessenda, Chis, 7:02.22.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Chisholm (S. Anderson, A. Baumgard, Jaelyn Jordan, T. Baumgard), 1:58.03; 2, Virginia (M. Harvey, S. Kowalski, I. Smith, Dani Logan), 1:59.61; 3, Chisholm (Emma Sundquist, Molly Sundquist, K. Holewa, M. Pessenda), 2:09.67

100 backstroke: 1, C. Nelson, Chis, 1:11.57; 2, M. Harvey, Virg, 1:21.57; 3, Kylee Okland, Virg, 1:28.83.

100 breaststroke: 1, L. Devich, Virg, 1:12.31; 2, S. Anderson, Chis, 1:26.75; 3, Emma Vukmanich, Virg, 1:27.94.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Chisholm (Clara Nelson, Ava Baumgard, Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 4:25.29; 2, Virginia (Smith, Dani Logan, Hoard, Kowalski), 4:29.34.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments