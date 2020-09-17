VIRGINIA — Both Virginia head coach Kortney Rosati and Hibbing head coach Gary Conda came into Thursday’s tennis match expecting a close result between the two squads.
The contest was indeed close with three of the seven matches going three sets. Ultimately, the Blue Devils came out ahead, defeating Hibbing 5-2 in their second win over the Bluejackets this season.
Rosati expected Hibbing to come out firing after the Blue Devils dropped the ‘Jackets 6-1 to open the season. Conda was hoping for a sweep on the doubles side to give his team a fighting chance at the team victory. In the end, Hibbing snagged one point in both singles and doubles, but Virginia managed to dig deep and hold on in the rest of the points.
In singles, Mary Skorich led things off in the top spot for Virginia, downing Hibbing’s Megan Bussey in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3. The Bluejackets evened things up at No. 3 singles with Clare Rewertz dispatching the Blue Devils’ Anna fink, 6-4, 6-1.
Hibbing grabbed the early 2-1 lead in the contest thanks to a three-set win from their No. 1 doubles team of Abigail Sullivan and Maddie Rewertz. The pair easily took the first set 6-1 against Virginia’s Anneka Lundgren and Jacie Smith before the Virginia duo knotted things up by taking the second set 6-4.
It was all Sullivan and Rewertz in the third, however, as they closed out the match by taking set three in perfect form, 6-0.
Virginia managed to knot things up at two thanks to a point at third doubles. Abby Kramer and Ellie Manninen fought a close first set with Hibbing’s Lola and Opal Valeri at third doubles, but came out on top 6-4. In the second, they cruised to the win, finishing off the Bluejacket duo 6-1.
Virginia took a 3-2 lead in the match following the fourth singles match where Ella Lamppa cruised to a two set win over Bella Vincent, 6-2, 6-1.
The Blue Devils secured the team win shortly after at No. 2 doubles with Jayda Westerbur and Abby Keyport fending off Annika Lundell and Kasey Jo Renskers of Hibbing in three sets. Westerbur and Keyport took the first set 6-3 before dropping the second 6-4 to Lundell and Renskers. The decisive set went the distance but Westerbur and Keyport came out on top, 7-5.
Virginia’s fifth and final point came at second singles with Ava Fink defeating Hibbing’s Mercedes Furin. Fink grabbed the first set 6-2 while Furin won the second 7-6 in a tiebreaker (7-3). In the final set, the pair battled but Fink built an early lead that Furin couldn’t overcome, giving her the set 6-4 and the match.
On the loss, Conda was pleased that, overall, his team had improved since their last match with Virginia.
“We definitely gained ground since the last time we saw them. But we knew Virginia was going to come back stronger too,” Conda said. “Give any team three or four weeks and they’re going to come back stronger.”
Conda said he was hoping to win another point or two on the doubles side but was pleased with how well his singles players performed as well.
“I thought we were going to sweep the doubles but our singles played unreal today in those top three spots. They played some really good tennis and kept us in the match and gave us a chance to win. We’ll have to go back to the drawing board with the doubles.”
The Devils winning both of their matches this week, Rosati was very impressed with how her team performed in what she called their tightest match of the season.
“They continue to amaze me, honestly,” Rosati said. “They just always pull through no matter what and their positive attitude is always there on the court. They stay in and fight no matter how hard it gets.
“The girls are very big go-getters. If they want something they’re going to fight for it and I’m proud to see that as a coach in probably our closest match all season.”
Coaching a senior-heavy team, Rosati says the success starts with the most experienced players and works its way down.
“They’re all strong leaders for us. They’ve been on this team for so long now and you can tell they all have that passion for the game and they’re always pushing those younger girls to work harder and get better.”
Hibbing will take on Duluth East next week while Virginia is set to play Eveleth-Gilbert twice in a three day span. On the Greyhounds, Conda said his squad will have to be ready for a team that wants some revenge.
“We have to be prepared for East for sure,” Conda said. “We kind of upset them the last time we met and they’re out to get us now. So we have to be ready and put in a hard week and we’ll see what happens.”
On playing Eveleth-Gilbert twice, Rosati says her team will be ready to play as long as they maintain the positive attitude she saw this week.
“I hope that they start strong and carry that through each match. Even if it gets tough, they need to keep their heads up,” Rosati said. “These girls don’t give up easily and Eveleth-Gilbert is going to give it everything they have against us.”
Virginia 5, Hibbing 2
Singles: 1, Mary Skorich, V, def. Megan Bussey, H, 7-5, 6-3; No. 2 Ava Fink, V, def. Mercedes Furin, H, 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-4; No. 3 Clare Rewertz, H, def. Anna Fink, V, 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 Ella Lamppa, V, def. Bella Vincent, H, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1, Abigail Sullivan/Maddie Rewertz, H, def. Anneka Lundgren/Jacie Smith, 6-1, 4-6, 6-0; No. 2 Jayda Westerbur/Abby Keyport, V, def. Annika Lundell/Kasey Jo Renskers, H, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5; No. 3 Abby Kramer/Ellie Manninen, V, def. Lola Valeri/Opal Valeri, H, 6-4, 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.