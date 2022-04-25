RUSH CITY — The Virginia softball team went 1-1 on Saturday, splitting a pair of games with Hinckley-Finlayson and Rush City.
In their first game of the day with the Jaguars, the Blue Devils earned the 11-9 win over H-F.
Allison Fink got the start in the circle for the Blue Devils, giving up one run on three hits over the first four innings. She struck out five. Addison Neumann pitched the next inning and a third, giving up six runs on three hits and three walks. Fink came back in to pitch the final one and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on four hits to get the win.
Virginia took a 5-0 lead in the top half of the first inning with Chance Colbert getting things going with a two-run homer over the left field fence. Mattelyn Seppi Janie Potts reached on walks before Ayla Lokken notched a base hit to load up the bases. Chesney Bernard recorded a hit to score two with Emily Pontinen etching a single after that to bring in the fifth run.
Virginia took a 8-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth but Hinckley-Finlayson scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut things close. The Devils added another in the top of the sixth, but the Jaguars responded again with four more to knot things up going into the seventh.
In the final inning. A sacrifice fly from Seppi and an RBI single from Potts scored the final two Virginia runs, giving them the 11-9 win.
Colbert, Seppi, Lokken and Bernard finished with two hits. Bernard had three RBIs. COlbert and Pontinen finished with two RBIs each.
In the second game, the Blue Devils fell to the Rush City Tigers 10-7.
Lokken pitched the complete game, giving up 10 runs (six earned) on 11 hits and eight walks. She struck out three.
The Devils fell behind early with Rush City scoring seven runs to Virginia’s zero over the first four innings. Virginia tried to pull themselves back in the game, scoring five runs in the sixth on three walks, an error and a base hit. Two more runs in the seventh came off of two Rush City errors, a walk and a base hit.
Kylie Marolt had two hits in the loss for the Devils with Lokken and Kenzie Bernard adding a hit each.
Virginia (1-3) will travel to Carlton on Wednesday. They’re set to play their first home game on Thursday against Duluth Denfeld, weather permitting.
