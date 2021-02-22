Blue Devils split matches at Grand Rapids Triangular

GRAND RAPIDS — Virginia Area wrestling head coach Dennis Benz said his team came into Friday’s match against Grand Rapids feeling good.
The Blue Devils had just defeated Milaca, 53-22, and had confidence on their side.
“The kids wrestled really well and it seemed like we were on the right track to
take on Grand Rapids,’’ Benz said. “We were able to watch Grand Rapids wrestle
Milaca before we wrestled them and I believe we had the matchups that
we wanted.’’
However, “when it was all over we ended up losing 54 to 21. Things
obviously did not go as we expected.’’
“It all started right from the get go with Gavin Nelson at 106. He was in on a single leg a couple of times and did not finish the move and got caught and pinned in the first period.’’
At 113 pounds, Jackson got Virginia Area on the board with a pin
of his own in the third period.
“Kendall has been wrestling really well all year and is showing people he is the ‘real deal,’ ’’ Benz said.
At 120 pounds, Asher Hedblom got his second fall of the evening in the first period putting us up 12-6.
At 126, Nolan Campbell won by a score of 6-4 giving us a 15-6 lead.
“Nolan was a bit winded after the match, which was somewhat expected being he just stepped on the mat this year for the first time last week. He is a hard worker and hopefully he will catch up on his conditioning because he is very talented.’’
At 132 Connor Morcom had his work cut out for him going against an
11th grader and was pinned in the second period, bringing the score to
15-12. At 138 Gavin Benz won by a decision giving us a lead of 18-12.
At 145 Erik Sundquist lost by fall in the 3rd period bringing
the score to 18-18. At 152 Damian Tapio wrestled a great match
winning by a score of 10-5.
“He has also been wrestling really well this year. He is fun to watch.’’ That brought the score to 21-18 in favor of the Blue Devils.
“Next up was Miigwen Tuchel (160 pounds) who has been wrestling really well of late and I was confident we were probably favored here. Tuchel took
control early but during the second period he made a mistake and his
opponent Braydon Jones took advantage of it and pinned Tuchel.’’ That put Grand Rapids ahead 24-21.
“At 170 we moved Jacob Burress up a weight class thinking he could go with Tyler Prebeck but he was just too much for Burress to handle and he was pinned towards to end of the 1st period.’’ Grand Rapids then moved ahead, 30-21.
“Things just kept rolling the wrong way from here and we were pinned in the next four weight classes ultimately bringing the final score to 54-21 in favor of the Thunderhawks.
“It seemed like our kids lacked confidence in this match
almost like they were scared. I really can’t explain why but once
things started to go downhill, it was really hard to stop that momentum.
We will just go back and keep working and see what the future brings,’’ Benz said.
Virginia Area wrestles Thursday against Walker and Park Rapids in Walker.
Virginia 53, Milaca 22
106: Jake Neari, V, wins by forfeit.
113: Jacksen Kendall, V, def. Austin Linder by major decision, 13-1.
120: Asher Hedblom, V, pinned Nick Resse at 1:07.
126: Nolan Campbell, V, pinned Chase Vandonsel at :52.
132: Jack Schoenborn, M, pinned Connor Morcom, V, at 2:26.
138: Gavin Benz, V, pinned Seth Noval at :37.
145: Erik Sundquist, V, def. Caleb Sahlstorm, 7-2.
152: Damian Tapio, V, def. Clay Anderson by major decision, 13-3.
160: Miigwen Tuchel, V, pinned Jack Nord at :25.
170: Jacob Burress, V, pinned Hunter Bockoven at 2:32.
182: Billy Barnes, M, def. Gavin Flannigan, V, by fall at 3:41.
195: Jack Schendel, M, def. Zade Bennett, V, by fall at 3:15.
220: Corey Beier, V, pinned Bruar Goebel at 3:57.
Hwt: Logan Ash, M, def. Ruben Mamenga, V, by major decision, 14-4.
Grand Rapids 54, Virginia 21
106: Alex Lehman, GR, pinned Gavin Nelson, V, at 1:50.
113: Jackson Kendall, V, pinned holden Brink at 4:54.
120: Asher Hedblom, V, pinned Asher Brenden at :31.
126: Nolan Campbell, V, def. Tanner Morlan, 6-4.
132: Phil Keenan, GR, pinned Connor Morcom at 2:17.
138: Gavin Benz, V, def. Zach Wilke, 3-0.
145; Dusty wilke, GR, pinned Erik Sundquist, V, at 4:55.
152: Damian Tapio, V, def. Caydon Lehman, 10-5.
160: Brayden Jones, pinned Miigwen Tuchel, V, at 2:44.
170: Tyler Prebeck, GR, pinned Jacob Burress at 1:53.
182: Danielson, GR, pinned Gavin Flannigan, V, at 1:55.
195: Matt Rajala, GR, pinned Keegan Comer, V, at 2:41.
220: Clayton Danielson, GR, pinned Corey Beier, V, at 2:58.
Hwt: Noah Brenden, GR, pinned Ruben Mamenga, V, at 1:33.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.