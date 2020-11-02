INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Virginia put on an offensive showcase Friday as they flew past International Falls, 40-0.
Quarterback Jack Toman went 16-for-34 as he tossed five touchdowns and amassed 297 passing yards.
Wideout Mason Carlson teamed up with Toman on three of the touchdowns as he caught five balls for 80 yards.
Virginia got out to a 12-0 halftime lead and a Toman 49-yard scoring strike to Landin McCarty made it 20-0 in the second. The Devils tacked on three more scores to cruise to the victory.
In addition, Nick Peters added one catch for 39 yards and a TD; Miigwen Tuchel hauled in two catches; Tom Nemanich had two receptions; and Cole Schaefer had one catch for 30 yards.
The team’s 415 yards of offense was aided by 118 yards rushing on 32 carries. Toman, Ryan Scherf, Jake Burress, Tuchel (one TD) and Peters split the rushing duties.
The Blue Devils (2-2) take on Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids.
