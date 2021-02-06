VIRGINIA — The Virginia/MI-B hockey team found themselves ahead early and throughout Friday night against Proctor as they downed the Rails 7-0.
Leading 3-0 after the first two periods, Devils head coach Cale Finseth said he knew his team had more to give, and they did just that in the closing period, tacking on four more goals to put the game away with confidence.
Netminder Ian Kangas grabbed a shutout for V/MI-B stopping all 16 shots he faced.
Things took a while to get going in the first period. While the Devils controlled the pace of play in their offensive zone, Proctor goalie Sam Johnson wasn’t letting anything by too soon.
It wasn’t until the 13:05 mark when Ryan Manninen etched the first goal for the Blue Devils. Assisted by Ryan Scherf and Braeden Tiedeman, Manninen’s first goal came short handed as Virginia found themselves in the box a minute earlier.
Leading 1-0, the Devils begna to ride the momentum from the first goal with another score just under two minutes later. Dylan Hedley made it a 2-0 contest by way of assists from Isaac Flatley and Ben Ervin.
The Devils found themselves in the penalty box again, giving Proctor 1:47 of power play time to start the second period, but they held the more important advantage: a two goal lead.
Virginia/MI-B wasted no time scoring in the second period with Flatley recording the goal this time. The goal coming at 2:27, Flatley was assisted by Hedley and Ervin and gave the Devils a 3-0 lead.
The Devils were unable to find the back of the net for the rest of the period as Johnson kept the Rails afloat and the two teams traded penalties back and forth that didn’t end up resulting in goals.
With two goals in the book, head coach Finseth was hoping his squad would come alive in the third.
“I talked to the guys a lot between the first and second periods saying I still thought we had more,” Finseth said. “The reason I get a little bit frustrated like that is because the expectation for them is a little bit higher than what they’re putting out.
“Not that we didn’t play well in the first two periods, but it was a little sloppy and I knew we could play better.”
The Devils took their coaches words and ran with them, powering through four more goals in the final frame to seal the game away.
Just 45 seconds into the third, Brennan Peterson put the Devils up 4-0 on a goal assisted by Keegan Ruedebusch and Scherf.
That lead quickly expanded thanks to the Devils power play, which finally nabbed a goal they’ve been wanting for a while. Scherf grabbed his goal for the night with the man advantage. Taking the pass from Ruedebusch, Scherf fired past Johnson for the score.
A little over two and a half minutes later, the Devils sent the game into running time with their sixth goal of the night. The goal came at 5:48 and was scored by Tiedeman via Hedley. No more than 30 seconds later, Virginia scored for the final time with Peterson (assisted by Scherf) etching his second goal — this one short handed — to make it a 7-0 final score.
Scoring four goals in the final period, Finseth said it was clear his squad figured things out at the right time.
“The third period we started moving the puck really well. We got shots and we buried our opportunities too.”
With the entire game in mind, Finseth said the Devils put together a very solid performance from start to finish.
“We got two shorthanded goals and a power play goal so I’m happy about that. The power play still needs some work so we gotta go back to that on Monday. It’s a good game from us because we wanted this one. We know we have Hibbing and Greenway next week and those are super important games for us.”
With the netminder Kangas finishing with a shutout, Finseth reiterated the importance of having him in the net.
“They got off 16 shots on us but four or five of those would’ve been goals had he not stopped them. Having Ian back there is really a security for us this year. He doesn’t give up soft goals and he makes some stops he probably shouldn’t. It’s nice having him back there.”
Finseth also gave credit to the strong play of Peterson, Flatley and Tiedeman, especially their third period efforts.”
Taking on Hibbing on Tuesday, Finseth says taking care of business at practice on Monday will be very important.
“We’ll be thinking about that pregame so we have to go through all our systems and make sure we’re tuned up for that game. It’s nothing overly strenuous but we have to go through every phase of the game and get in the mindset that we have a game the following day.”
Overall, it was a nice win for the Devils, according to Finseth, and gave them a reason to celebrate.
“They played well. It was a good game overall and I’m happy for the guys. We just have to take this into next week.”
PHS 0 0 0 — 0
VMIB 1 2 4 — 7
First Period
1, V, Ryan Manninen (Ryan Scherf, Braeden Tiedeman), SH, 13:05; 2, V, Dylan Hedley (Isaac Flatley, Bern Irvin), 14:58.
Second Period
3, V, Flatley (Hedley, Irvin), 2:27.
Third Period
4, V, Brennan Peterson (Keegan Ruedebusch, Scherf), 0:45; 5, V, Scherf (Ruedebusch), PP, 3:06; 6, V, Tiedeman (Hedley), 5:48; 7, V, Peterson (Scherf), SH, 13:14.
Penalties-Minutes: Proctor 5-10; Virginia/MI-B, 4-8.
Goalie saves: Sam Johnson, P, 15-13-13—41; Ian Kangas, V, 5-6-5—16.
Boys Basketball
North Woods 102,
Littlefork-Big Falls 34
At Cook, the North Woods boys’ basketball team rolled past Littlefork-Big Falls Friday night, 102-34.
TJ Chiabotti led all scorers for the Grizzlies with 22 points. Jared and Brenden Chiabotti each finished with 16. Darius Goggleye and Sean Morrison both chipped in with 11.
Dale Erickson paced the Vikings with 12.
North Woods (5-1) will travel to International Falls on Tuesday.
LBF 19 15 — 34
NW 63 39 — 102
Littlefork-Big Falls: Blake Chlebeck 2, Dale Erickson 12, Jerrell Banner 3, Baryden Maish 4, Nathan Kennedy 3, Jason Boorman 4, Owen Erickson 6; Three pointers: Kenendy 1; Free throws: 15-27; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 11, Jared Chiabotti 16, TJ Chiabotti 22, Davis Kleppe 2, Brenden Chiabotti 16, Jonah Burnett 4, Jake Panichi 9, Aplex Hartway 4, Erik Aune 7, Sean Morrison 11; Three pointers: J. Chiabotti 2, T. Chiabotti 1, B. Chiabotti 1, Aune 1; Free throws: 19-23; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: Goggleye.
