VIRGINIA — When it comes to taking over a program, first year coaches already have it rough.
Add in a last minute decision to start the season in the fall as well as all the other precautions that are needed now with COVID-19 and you might understand what Virginia coach Jenessa Greenly is dealing with this season.
Greenly moves to the Blue Devils’ head coaching slot after taking over for the recently retired Crystal Nucech-Duesler and hopes to guide a Virginia squad that lost four seniors to graduation.
Losing Emily Hejny, Kaylee Iverson, Aryona Wallace and Alli Anderson, Greenly says 2020 will be a season of adjustments for the Blue Devils in many different ways.
“With the season being moved to the fall last minute, it’s kind of been a mess so far,” Greenly said. “Not a lot of people know what’s going on or what’s happening but I think the girls are doing pretty well. They’re adjusting to all of it and we’re just trying to make the best out of an awkward situation.”
Greenly says losing four seniors is tough, but the returning playmakers as well as younger players moving up from junior varsity are ready to take the reins.
“Those seniors left some pretty big holes but I know I have some girls who are up to the job. If everything comes together for us and COVID doesn’t pull us apart, I think we’re going to have a pretty decent year.”
The Blue Devils offense will rely on the arm of senior middle hitter Lexiss Trygg. Trygg’s six feet of height will also prove crucial for Virginia’s blocking scheme. Other key returners for the Devils include sophomore setter Macy Westby and junior right side Rian Aune.
Defensively, the Devils will go with senior Hailey Chavers at libero, who returns to the team after missing the 2019 season. They’ll also be looking at some fresher faces that have height to aid Trygg with the block. Greenly says that this season,
younger players moving up from the JV squad will be called upon as needed.
“We’re looking at a couple of girls to fill in at those spots. They played JV last year and they’re
really excited to earn that chance to play varsity this year. I think they’re going to be up to the challenge and they’re definitely looking forward to it.”
When it comes to handling COVID-19, Greenly says that this year will prove just how versatile some teams can be.
“We’re going to have to roll with the punches. That’s just how it has to be this year. There could be kids coming in and out of quarantine and we’ll just have to take the next girl up and have her fill a spot and step up.
“I told the girls that, this year, it’s going to be more important than ever to be flexible and just go with it. Don’t get too used to a specific role because you could be used to fill a different spot if we need you there.”
As has been the case for many years now, the biggest hurdles on Virginia’s schedule this year will be 7AA foe Hermantown and Iron Range Conference rival Greenway.
“Those are going to be the two big ones we always look out for. Those teams always come ready to play and have strong programs year after year. I don’t think that’s going to be any different this time around.”
Ultimately, Greenly is ready for the season to begin and is thankful that her team will have their chance to play.
“I’m just glad that we’re playing. Spring or fall, I don’t think it really mattered to these girls. They just wanted to come out and play and now they have that chance and that’s the best thing we can ask for.”
