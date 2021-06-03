NASHWAUK — The No. 3 Virginia baseball team saw their season come to an end Thursday as they fell in an elimination game to No. 6 Pine City, 8-3.
Earlier in the day, the Devils fell to No. 2 Aitkin 13-2 to drop them into the loser’s bracket. The second loss on the day officially eliminated them from the Section 7AA tournament.
Downing Pine City just two days prior by a score of 12-1, the Devils were unable to handle the Dragons a second time around with both team’s playing for their tournament lives.
Pine City got off to a hot start, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first inning off Virginia starter Nick Peters.
With one out, Pine City’s Nick Plasek singled to shallow right-center field and moved to second after Isaiah Hasz was hit by a pitch. With Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Plasek at the plate, both runners advanced one base on a passed ball. Ryan Plasek then hit into the play at first, allowing Nick to score on the fielder’s choice.
Pine City’s Mason Loucks at the plate, Hasz soon came home to score on a ball-4 wild pitch to make it 2-0 Dragons after half an inning.
Virginia managed to get a few hits early in the contest off of the pitcher Plasek, but not enough to get any run production early. Pine City, however, was ready to take advantage of some Blue Devil miscues to extend their lead.
Back-to-back walks to Hasz and Ryan Plasek started things off for Peters in the top of the third. One out later, Cole Waxberg bashed a double to center to score both runners, making it 4-0 for the Dragons.
Pine City quickly loaded up the bases after this with Dylan Petersen reaching on an infield error and Lukas Struss reaching on a walk. Daniel Rike hit into the play at first, but Waxberg had plenty of time to score from third, putting the Dragons up further, 5-0.
Back at the top of the order, Pine City’s Mason Charles managed to reach after a Virginia fielding error that put the ball out of play. By rule, all runners advanced two bases, meaning two more runs were scored for the Dragon, putting them up 7-0 after a rough top of the third inning for Virginia.
Virginia managed to bounce back somewhat in the bottom of the third with Landin McCarty getting things going on a double to left field with one out. One out later, center fielder Mason Carlson brought McCarty home on a double to left-center field to make it 7-1 Pine City.
Virginia kept the scoring going with Daniel Moore now at the plate. Moore connected on a single to center field, allowing Carlson to score to make it 7-2 Dragons.
Pine City tacked on one more in the top of the fifth inning. With runners on first and second, Rike hit a single to center to score Petersen. The score now 8-2, Peters’ day was done as he was pulled for Cole Schaefer. Still in a jam with two outs, the Devils pulled a 4-6-3 double play on Schaefer’s first at-bat to end the inning.
Virginia responded to Pine City’s run in the fifth with one of their own. Peters led things off with a double to left field and then advanced to third on the fielder’s choice. Moore at the plate, the senior hit one right to the shortstop, who couldn’t field it effectively, allowing Peters to score.
The Devils were unable to get much more going in the sixth and seventh innings as they ultimately fell to the Dragons 8-3 to end their playoff run.
On the loss, Virginia head coach Brian Skadsem said his squad just ran out of time in their contest, but commended the team’s seniors for taking the team this far.
“Sometimes you just run out of innings,” Skadsem said. “It felt like we were always close to having a big inning but we could never get it today. For the seniors, what a great season for them. It’s a big senior team and they’ve done a lot for us. It’s a bit emotional for them and for myself but hopefully they can stop and reflect on all the fun they had as well.”
Skadsem said it was a tough day for his squad, especially after having to come back and play so quickly after losing to Aitkin.
“We were let down a bit with ourselves after the Aitkin game. Now we have to come back and play Pine City. We handled them very well on Tuesday so it’s possible we may have taken them too lightly today. Or maybe it was just a case where we couldn’t get the right hits at the right time.”
The end of high school baseball means the start of summer baseball and Skadsem says it’ll be an important summer for everyone who chooses to return.
“Most of the guys have verbally committed to playing summer ball whether it be junior or senior Legion, which is good. It’ll be very important for our younger guys who couldn’t get in a full 20- game JV schedule this year. Everyone will keep trying to get better but at the same time it’s a bit more fun and relaxed of an atmosphere so I know they’re looking forward to it.”
Aitkin 13,
Virginia 2, F/5
At Nashwauk, the Devils opened their day with a loss to the No. 2 seeded team in Aitkin, 13-2.
Tom Nemanich took the loss on the hill for the Devils, surrendering nine runs in two and 2/3 innings of work. John Kendall finished out the game for Virginia, giving up the final four runs in one and 1/3 innings.
The Gobblers took an early lead on the Devils, scoring four in the bottom of the first inning. Virginia got two back in the top of the second with Nemanich scoring on an Aitkin error and Logan Nordby driving in Dylan Hedley on an RBI sac fly.
The Gobbler bats just wouldn’t quit, however, as Aitkin scored two in the second, five in the third and two more in the fourth to easily take the contest from the Devils.
