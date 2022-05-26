CLOQUET — The Virginia softball team saw their final season come to an end on Thursday, falling 10-0 to Proctor and then 10-3 to Greenway in a Section 7AA elimination game.
Despite the losses, Virginia head coach Bob Cohn praised his team for the improvements they made throughout the year and for never quitting.
“Coming in with such a young team this year, we knew we had a lot of growing to do,” Cohn said after the loss to the Raiders. “From where we were March 14 until now, we’ve just made such great improvements and I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”
Virginia got things rolling in game two in the top of the first with Kylie Marolt reaching on an infield error with two outs. She came around to score immediately with Janie Potts knocking an RBI double up the left side.
The Raiders answered in the bottom of the first with Lexi Hammer scoring on an RBI single from Miranda Gernander. Jocelyn Mikulich made it 2-0 with an RBI single up the right side to score Gernander.
Greenway capped off the inning when Mikulich came home to score on a passed ball after stealing her way to third.
Greenway busted the game open in the bottom of the second. Hammer got things going with an RBI single up the right side that scored Talia Saville. Gernander scored another with a single up the middle and an out later, Jadin Saville hit a hopper up the left side to score another, 6–1.
Karley Sokoloski kept the string of hits going with a double to center to score another, chasing Devils pitcher Ayla Lokken out of the game.
With Allison Fink now pitching, Greenway scored two more off an error in the Virginia outfield. Talia Saville then capped off the inning with an RBI single to left, 10-1 Raiders.
Virginia didn’t get one back until the top of the fifth. Kylie Baranzelli reached on a bunt single and moved to second an out later on an infield single from Madelyn Klima.
Baranzelli came around to score with Kylie Marolt knocking one to the outfield but Klima was thrown out at home to end the inning, 10-2.
They added another in the top of the seventh when Marolt hit an RBI single up the middle to score Mattelyn Seppi, but it wasn’t enough to change the outcome with the Raiders coming out on top 10-3.
After the game, Cohn acknowledged the strengths his team possesses and said the future of Rock Ridge softball will be bright.
“There’s a lot of young talent out here and you know that these girls are going to continue to work hard in the future and be a part of something really special starting next year.”
On his 20 years with the Virginia softball program, Cohn says the ending is bittersweet.
“I could write a book on all the things this program has done and seen. I’ve tried my best to make it a team where every girl can have fun. It’s tough seeing it end.”
Proctor 10,
Virginia 0, F/5
Virginia fell in their first game of the day with top-seeded Proctor sending them to the elimination bracket, 10-0 in five innings.
The Rails got on the board first with one run in the bottom of the second. Baylie Peterson reached on a single to left and moved to second with Anika Burke making her way to first. Abigail Hanson put the ball in play with the Devils getting the force out on third, but the throw to first was off, allowing Hanson to come in and score.
After Proctor pitcher Madison Walsh struck out five of the first six Devils she saw, Virginia had a chance in the top of the third. Kylie Baranzelli took a walk and then made it all the way to third on a bunt laid down by Allison Fink.
Virginia couldn’t get the runner home, however, with Walsh striking out Ayla Lokken for the final out.
The Rails doubled their lead in the bottom of the third and got things going with a single up the middle from Brooklynne Patterson. Patterson moved to second on a wild pitch before being driven home on a double to center from Walsh, 2-0 Proctor.
The Rails’ bats kept swinging with success in the bottom of the fourth. After Peterson reached on a walk, Burke took the first pitch she saw from Lokken and launched it over the left field fence for a two run home run to put her team up 4-0.
Proctor closed things out in the bottom of the fifth, plating six runs to win by 10-run rule.
Patterson started things off with a double to center before Walsh reached on an infield single. An RBI double from Rodberg brought a run home, ending Lokken’s time in the circle.
That brought Allison Fink in to pitch. Preslie Annala doubled to left to bring in two. An out later, Burke etched an infield single to put runners on the corners.
Hanson then brought a pair in with a single to center, 9-0. A single to center from Emma Shelton followed by an RBI single up the right side from Sophia Parendo ended things with Proctor taking the game 10-0.
