PROCTOR — Isaac Flatley scored short handed in the second and again in the third to lead the Blue Devils past Proctor in their season opener Saturday, 7-1.
Brennan Peterson got things going for Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl as he lit the lamp at 5:11 of the first period.
Proctor answered back in the second to make it 1-1 before Flatley struck with the short-handed tally and Tom Nemanich put the puck in the net for a 3-1 Blue Devils lead after two periods of play.
V/MI-B kept rolling in the third as Keegan Reudebusch scored on the power play just 55 seconds into the period. Flatley followed that up with his second goal at 4:50, while Ryan Scherf dented the mesh less than a minute later.
Ryan Manninen closed out the scoring at 9:26 to make it 7-1 and give the Devils their first win of the season.
In the net, Ian Kangas picked up the victory after turning away 18 shots.
V/MI-B 1 2 4 — 7
Proctor 0 1 0 — 1
First period: 1, VMIB, Brennan Peterson (Tom Nemanich), 5:11.
Second period: 2, P, Kennan Reyelts (Conner Pavlowich, Cullen Solem), 3:11; 3, VMIB, Isaac Flatley (unassisted), SH, 7:13; 4, VMIB, Nemanich (Matt Callister), 11:07.
Third period: 5, Keegan Reudebusch (Ryan Scherf, Nemanich), PP, :55; 6, Flatley (Braden Tiedeman), 4:50; 7, VMIB, Scherf (unassisted), 5:43; 8, VMIB, Ryan Manninen (Ethan Avikainen), 9:25.
Saves: Ian Kangas, VMIB, 5-5-8—18; Sam Johnson, P, 11-10-2—23.
Penalties: VMIB, 3-for-6 minutes; Proctor, 2-for-4 minutes.
Hermantown 12,
Eveleth-Gilbert/ ME 1
At Eveleth, the Hermantown boys’ hockey team showed exactly why they are the top ranked team in Class A hockey Saturday night in Eveleth.
The undefeated Hawks scored five times each in the first and second periods as they raced to a 12-1 win over Eveleth-Gilbert at the Hippodrome.
Zam Plante led the way for Hermantown’s high-powered offense with a hat trick and two assists. Cole Antcliff added two goals and two assists and Ethan Lund notched a goal to go with two assists.
The Golden Bears scored their lone goal at the 9:14 mark of the second period when Gavin Skelton beat the Hawks’ netminder to the stick side. Ty Laugen and Karson Intihar assisted on the play.
The Bears were outshot 69-9 as goalie Andrew Torrel was peppered with shots from start to finish. Torrel finished the contest with 57 saves.
Eveleth-Gilbert (01-1) plays at North Shore Tuesday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Proctor 65,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 62, OT
At Proctor, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s foul trouble and the Rails’ ability to hit their free throws when it counted proved to be the difference in Saturday’s 65-62 overtime loss for the Rangers.
Head coach Jeff Buffetta said his club got in foul trouble early in the first half and fell behind 30-28 at the intermission after losing a lot of momentum.
MI-B rallied in the second half, though, and tied the game at 59-59 on a buzzer beater by Sage Ganyo, who was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points.
The Rangers couldn’t get much going in the extra session and also had some more foul issues.
“They (Proctor) just got to the line a couple times in OT and that was the difference,’’ Buffetta said.
With not that deep of a team, staying out of foul trouble is especially vital. If the Rangers learn to do that, they’ll be alright, he added.
The Rangers also got 14 points from Ava Butler, 11 from Jordan Zubich and 10 from hali Savela.
Proctor was led by Payton Rodberg with 17 points.
MI-B hosts Cass Lake-Bena on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
MI-B 28 31 3 — 62
Proctor 30 29 6 — 65
MI-B: Jacie Kvas 9, Hali Savela 10, Jordan Zubich 11, Sage Ganyo 18, Ava Butler 14. 3-pointers: Savela 2, Ganyo 1, Butler 4. Free throws: 15-22. Total fouls: 25. Fouled out: Savela, Ganyo.
Proctor: Jess Haedrich 7, Courtney Werner 7, Sophia Morin-Swanson 5, Hope Carlson 2, Josie Maahs 10, Hallie Evans 15, Gabby Jauhola 2, Payton Rodberg 17. 3-pointers: Werner 1. Free throws: 24-35. Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: None.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Northland 81,
North Woods 67
At Cook, North Woods fell to 1-1 after losing an 81-67 game against Northland on Saturday night.
A tweet from the North Woods Grizzlies basketball Twitter page said the Grizzlies dropped a tough game to a “hungrier, more aggressive, Northland team. They outworked us from the opening tap. Hats off to them.’’
No further details were available.
