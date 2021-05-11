Blue Devils rally past International Falls, 4-3

VIRGINIA — The Virginia softball team had some timely hits, rock solid defense and strong pitching Tuesday evening to come away with a 4-3 win over International Falls, giving head coach Bob Cohn career victory No. 200.
The Blue Devils struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Reaching on a leadoff error, Kylie Baranzelli moved her way to third on the next two at bats and then was driven home by a double to center field from Helen Phenning to put Virginia on the board.
The Broncos responded in the top of the third inning, scoring two runs off of seventh grader Ayla Lokken.
Kale Taylor reached on a leadoff single to right and was quickly brought home on an RBI single to left from pitcher Gracie Swenson. Swenson later advanced to second on a wild pitch and then to third on a Devils fielding error.
The Broncos took the lead in the contest with Brooklyn Tomczak recording the RBI sacrifice to bring Stenson home. With two outs, Lokken ended the inning with a strikeout of Lola Valenzuela.
The lead changed hands yet again in the bottom of the fourth inning. Helen Phenning earned a leadoff double for the Devils while Jayda Westerbur put runners on the corners with a blooper to right field. Two on and nobody out, Mary Skorich blasted an RBI single to right to score two runs, putting Virginia back on top 3-2.
Macy Westby followed that up with an infield single with Skorich moving to second. The Broncos earned the first out of the inning on a fielder’s choice, throwing Skorich out at third while allowing Janie Potts to reach first.
One out later, Baranzell expanded the score for the Devils, sharply hitting a single up the middle to score Westerbur making it 4-2.
International Falls got one run back in the top of the fifth. With one out, Kourtney Stallard doubled to deep left field and then made her way home on a hit from Emma Erickson on the next at bat.
Virginia managed to hang on to the lead as eighth grader Allison Fink came in to pitch the final two innings. In the last few innings, Virginia saw numerous highlights from Potts at third base to keep the Broncos off the bags. With the final out recorded, the Devils hung on for the 4-3 win.
On career win No. 200, head coach Bob Cohn said it was a nice milestone to hit with a great group of players.
“It was nice to see and it was nice for the kids to get the win,” Cohn said. “It’s been 17 years of enjoyment. I still enjoy coming to the gym and I still enjoy going to the field every day and helping these kids. I’m a grandfather to them, a coach to them and a friend. It’s a nice honor. I’ll take it but now the focus moves on to the next game.”
On Tuesday’s win, Cohn said the Devils played well in all phases of the game, starting with the defensive effort of Potts.
“Janie at third base was rock solid. She’s had a couple of rough games this year and she knows it but we made some changes and today she was just like a vacuum cleaner down there. I don’t think she missed a play all night long.”
On his squad’s pitching, Cohn said both Lokken and Fink played well and gave credit to pitching coach Joy Colbert.
“Ayla started and she did really well for those five innings. Handing things off to Allison, she had some more offspeed stuff and she was spotting the ball really well.
“I want to thank our pitching coach Joy Colbert. She’s taken all these kids top to bottom and she’s helping them out and making them into better pitchers. It’s nice to have a pitching coach like that who cares about the whole program the way she does.”
Offensively, Cohn complimented Helen Phenning’s big day against a solid pitcher in Swenson.
“We knew we could get some nice hits against this pitcher but she was still solid. Helen had some solid hits for us that we needed so she was a big part of things today.”
Virginia (4-8) will take on Eveleth this Thursday and Cohn expects another solid rivalry game between the two squads.
“Throw out our records because it’s always a big game between us. The girls get excited for us and we know we’ll have a solid pitcher to deal with in [Lydia] Delich. It should be an exciting one and the girls can’t wait.”
Eveleth-Gilbert 12,
Duluth Marshall 2, F/5
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears picked up their second win in two days, downing Duluth Marshall 12-2 in five innings.
Eveleth-Gilbert used an eight-run third inning to break the game open and secure the win.
Lydia Delich earned the win in the circle for the Bearst, giving up the two runs in five innings of work. She surrendered four hits and struck out five.
At the plate, Afton Roberts led the way going 2-4 with two RBIs. Delich, Emily Kemp and Brooke Thyen all finished the day 2-3 with an RBI each. Four other Eveleth-Gilbert players earned hits in the win.
“We hit the ball hard and made some nice defensive plays tonight,” E-G head coach Paula Dundas said. “It was nice to see the bats going and the defense going as well. It gave the girls some confidence.”
Eveleth-Gilbert (6-7) will host Virginia on Thursday with Dundas expecting an exciting contest between both teams.
“I think it’s going to be a good game. It’s always fun to play your neighbors, one district or not. There’s going to be a rivalry there and it’ll be there until the teams combine and I think that’s a lot of fun for the girls. I’m excited for it and I think our girls are excited to come in and see what we can do. We’ve been playing well so hopefully we keep hitting the ball and putting things together.”
MONDAY’S GAME
Eveleth-Gilbert 12,
North Woods 2
At Cook, Anna Westby had a monstrous day at the plate for Eveleth-Gilbert to help give the Golden Bears the 12-2 win over North Woods.
Westby finished the day 3-4 with four RBIs to lead the bats. Afton Roberts ended the day 2-3 with an RBI. Four other Golden Bears had hits on the day.
In the circle, Lydia Delich got the start and earned five strikeouts in three innings of work. Marissa Anderson pitched the final four innings and struck out nine Grizzlies.
