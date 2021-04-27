VIRGINIA — Tommy Nemanich had a strong night on the mound and the Blue Devils were hot at the plate Tuesday to lead Virginia past Greenway, 9-5, at Stock Field.
Nemanich kept the Raiders off balance throughout the contest and continued his outstanding start to the season.
“Two games in a row he’s pitched very well,’’ head coach Brian Skadsem said. “He threw a lot of good pitches early and then finished things off’’ with the help of a good defense behind him.
Senior Nemanich is coming off a good sophomore season and only six practices in the pandemic-canceled 2020 season.
“He was a solid pitcher but this year he’s kind of shown that senioritis where he’s gonna be a senior type of pitcher. It seems like you get a little bit more out of him. It’s kind of nice to have him on the bump right now. We’re kind of looking to the other seniors and other pitchers to have the same kind of outings moving forward.’’
While Nemanich was shutting down Greenway at the plate, he was also helping himself out at the plate. He came up big with a single, a double and two RBIs.
Daniel Moore, meanwhile, connected for three hits, including two doubles and two RBI. Mason Carlson also added a double and two RBI, while Nick Peters recorded a double and one RBI.
The Blue Devils got on the board with two runs in the first and added three more in the second for a 5-0 lead. Virginia stayed hot in the third for four more runs and a 9-0 lead.
It wasn’t until the top of the fifth when Greenway added their first three runs. They added two more in the seventh, but Nemanich struck out the final batter with runners on first and second to secure the win.
“They did put hits together and produce some runs so that’s going to happen,’’ said Skadsem, who would have liked to see his team answer back in the late innings.
Skadsem was impressed with Moore’s outing.
“Dan’s been pretty consistent at the plate putting the bat on the ball. At least putting it in play hard. The outcome is usually a base hit or at least putting the ball in play hard.’’
Nemanich has had a good season at the plate, too.
“He’s seeing the ball well and that’s kind of nice when you’re pitching well and hitting well,’’ Skadsem said.
The offense overall has been quite productive this season.
“It seems like if one or two kids maybe aren’t hitting as well that game we can get guys on base,’’ he said. The team’s timely hitting has helped produce runs, which gives the Devils a chance, he added.
Beyond strictly pitching, hitting and defense, “I like the way it seems that we’re communicating better. That was a little bit of a thorn in our side early. We’re doing a little bit better job of communicating,’’ which has been emphasized by the coaching staff.
The coaches have also been key in the team’s good start to 2021. Duane Walters has been helping the pitching staff, Jordan Lokken is working a lot with the hitters and Sean Carlson is throwing a ton of batting practice, which the players love.
Virginia (5-2) plays at International Falls on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Mesabi East 4,
Ely 2
At Aurora, the Giants got a pair of hits from starting pitcher Jasmine Heikkila to lead the home team past Ely, 4-2.
Mesabi East trailed 2-1 heading to the bottom of the fifth, but put together three runs to gain the late victory.
Heikkila was 2-for-3 at the plate, while Steph Zimmer went 3-for-3.
Heikkila paced the Giants in the circle, as well. She tossed a complete game, allowing four hits and two runs, while striking out 11. Ely’s Katrina Seliskar took the loss as she surrendered four runs on seven hits. She went six innings and struck out 10.
At the plate Sydni Richards led the Timberwolves with two hits and a run scored.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.