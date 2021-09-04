Blue Devils prepared to forge into 2021 season

VIRGINIA — The Virginia volleyball team made a lot of adjustments coming into this year and they’re hoping the addition of familiar faces at new spots will lead them towards success in the 2021 season.
In her second year as head coach, Jenessa Greenly says her team is excited to forget about a difficult 2020 season and forge ahead in 2021.
“We’re just trying to wipe away everything from last year,” Greenly said. “It ended abruptly for us. We got thrown into quarantine and then got the word that the season was over for everyone. We thought we were going to be able to come back and extend the season a little bit but we weren’t able to do that. So the girls are just really excited to come back and leave it all on the court.”
The Blue Devils have six seniors on their roster this year including returning players Maya Carlson, Elsie Hyppa, Rian Aune, and Hannah Lambert. Joining them are seniors Taia Grishaber and Hanna Rantala. Also returning for the Blue Devils is junior setter Macy Westby.
Sophomore Ashley Dahl will also factor in heavily for Virginia this season.
“I’ve got six seniors and I know they really want to go out on a good note and leave it all on the court. We’re going to graduate a lot of girls but I know we have a lot of talent coming up especially with a JV team full of sophomores.”
The Blue Devils looked solid in their season opener, a 3-0 sweep of visiting Two Harbors. Virginia recorded 29 aces as a team in the contest and Greenly believes her squad’s serving will be one of their biggest strengths in 2021.
“Their serving has been really spot on so far this season. I’m really looking forward to seeing how we serve to every zone. We’ve been picking each one apart and aiming for some small spots on the court so I really think our serving can rattle some of the other teams and help us out in tough situations.”
On the flipside, many players are adjusting to new positions on the court. Greenly says mistakes will be made in the beginning as players forget old spots and learn new ones, but her team will need to work quickly so it doesn’t come back to bite them.
“We’re still adjusting to some new spots out there. We’re going to need to continue to work on that and make sure we’re not reverting to our old spots. We saw a little bit of that in our first match with Two Harbors. There were some mistakes from girls not being in their proper places. It didn’t end up hurting us tonight but we’ll definitely need to be more aware of it as we get further into the season.”
Virginia always hopes to finish at the top of the Iron Range Conference, a title they’ve frequently battled rival Greenway for. In order to contend for a conference title once again, Greenly said the answer was simple.
“I’m hoping they can just leave everything on the court and try the best that they can. If they do that, they can be really successful and compete with really strong teams.”
With volleyball moving from three classes to four, Virginia’s section opponents changed slightly. The Blue Devils stayed in 7AA and welcomed in some familiar faces like Eveleth-Gilbert and Greenway back to the section. Perennial power houses Hermantown and North Branch moved out of the section, leaving the season’s end wide open this year.
“They added that new class and some teams moved up and some moved down. We’re looking at a couple of new teams but some really strong teams left as well. It’ll be interesting to see where it shakes out by the end of the season
