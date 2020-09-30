VIRGINIA — Back on the field following the delayed start to the 2020 season, the Virginia football team is looking to make some gains this year but they’ll have an uphill battle in doing so.
The Blue Devils are low on numbers this season, something head coach Matt Anderson attributes to the late start caused by Minnesota State High School League’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Virginia is without a home field as Ewens Stadium and their practice fields have been torn down to make way for the expanded Miners Memorial Complex.
For now, they’re practicing on the Mesabi Range College practice field and will swap between the Mountain Iron-Buhl and Mesabi East fields to play their home contests. Anderson says these are just more obstacles in a season that would already be known for adversity.
“It’s a hard thing to deal with,” Anderson said regarding the changes in venue. “We’ve combined two school districts and we’ve torn down our field but we’re still looking to play. We have a field that’s fairly close that’s green and has some lines on it. There have been lots of teams that have done better with even worse conditions so we have to have a positive mind set and do our best every time we get a chance to practice.”
On the low numbers, Anderson says key players have returned to the team, but some important role players are still needed to help fill out the ranks.
“Our numbers are low and I think a lot of the schools in the area are feeling it. We’re just telling our kids to talk to their buddies, we’re sending out emails, catching kids in the hall. We’re doing everything we can. It’s a big numbers game, this year more than most.
“We’re asked to play six games this year and we’ve got a lot of kids who look like No. 1s right now and a lot of young guys that are No. 3s and we’re missing those No. 2s and we need those as much as ones. We need bodies and we need guys who are going to come out here and have some fun.”
Some of those top players Anderson mentioned include senior position players Jack Toman (QB), Nick Peters (RB) and Cole Schaefer (WR).
“We’re out here trying to make it a good senior year for Jack. Nick is back after an injury last season and he’s just been a great leader and a positive presence for the whole team. We have Cole back as well. He started every game for us last year at wide receiver. He’s been a silent leader but his body language has been great and he’s great for the younger players to look to.”
The offensive and defensive lines will be anchored by a pair of seniors as well in Ben Strukel and Ben Wilson.
“Ben Strukel is coming back and we’re looking for him to be stalwart for us on the offensive line. He’ll need to do a good job for us. Ben Wilson is back and he’s our ‘gopher.’ ‘Go for this and go for that’ we like to say. He does everything you ask him to do for the team and he’ll look to have a good season for us more on the defensive side.”
In addition, the Devils hope to return senior receiver Ryan Scherf in a full-time capacity following the conclusion of the soccer season. Scherf is currently playing for the Mesabi East Area co-op team.
“Scherf was one of our leaders from last year. He’s been to a couple of our practices. He’s doing a good job for the soccer team right now but we’re looking forward to seeing him out here more and more as that season winds down.”
In his second year as head coach, Anderson knows there’s a lot to accomplish in a shortened season. The first plan is to continue working on the team’s new culture Anderson brought in when he was hired as head coach.
“Team wise, you look at our record last year and we didn’t do so hot. We didn’t produce wins but the culture is still continuing to change. A lot of ideas were stuck in the mud and some personalities didn’t necessarily meld with what we were doing. This year, they know the expectations going in and we want to improve on what we built last year.”
Anderson also noted the importance of his senior leaders, as well as his coaching staff for helping build up the team.
“My coaches know how wild this has been the last couple weeks. They’re easy to talk to but they can also bounce ideas off of me. We all come into contact with these kids every day at school and at practice and we’re just trying to be as positive as we can. I really hope the kids here know we’re here not to just make them better football players, but better men as well.”
