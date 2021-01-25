Blue Devils pin Wildcats

VIRGINIA — The Virginia Area wrestling team continues to win as it heads through the 2021 season.
Saturday was no different as the Blue Devils came away with a 46-30 victory at Chisago Lakes.
“The kids wrestled really well,’’ said head coach Dennis Benz.
Virginia got wins from Dutch Hedblom at 106, Asher Hedblom at 120, Erik Sundquist at 138, Gavin Benz at 145, Damian Tapio at 152, Jacob Burress at 170 and Miigwen Tuchel at 182.
“The Hedblom boys are doing well,’’ Benz said.
At 106 pounds, Dutch “wrestled pretty good coming out of the gate this time,’’ according to the coach, who said he had trouble with that in a recent match. Dutch Hedblom scored a fall at 2:37.
Asher Hedblom, who has wrestled as high as 132, competed at 120 and came away with a victory by fall at 1:36. “He tore that kid up.’’
Tapio, Gavin Benz, Sundquist, Burress and Tuchel all had strong matches, as well.
Sundquist dropped down to 138 pounds and had no trouble. “He went in there and pinned that kid,’’ coach Benz said of the wrestler that is probably the hardest worker on the team. “Sunny caught him in this move we call the spladle. … It was sweet.’’
Gavin Benz at 145 cruised to a pinfall win in just 53 seconds. Coach Benz said he is looking to avenge an early season 7-5 loss to Proctor-Hermantown’s Zak McPhee in today’s match. “It would be great to see that happen,’’ coach Benz said.
Tapio wrestled at 152 pounds and took down his opponent, but couldn’t score the pin, in his 12-4 victory.
At 170, Burress made quick work of his opponent with a pin in only 30 seconds.
Tuchel grabbed a pin at 182 pounds after a match that lasted over five minutes. Benz said he’s just back in the lineup and just needs more mat time like he got Saturday. “He pretty much tore that kid up.’’
Virginia’s other opponent on Saturday (highly-ranked Big Lake) was not able to wrestle due to COVID-19 on their team.
The Blue Devils wrestled at Proctor today against both Cloquet and Proctor-Hermantown.
Virginia Area 46, Chisago Lakes 30
106: Dutch Hedblom, V, def. Riley Palmer by fall at 2:37.
113: Braxton Bender-Ehlke, C, wins by forfeit.
120: Asher Hedblom, V, def. Franklin Stark by fall at 1:36.
126: Brycen Morley, C, def. Colton Gallus, V, by fall at 1:26.
132: Andrew Novack, C, def. Connor Morcom, V, by fall at 1:19.
138: Erik Sundquist, V, def. Landen Bender by fall at 2:22.
145: Gavin Benz, V, def. Hayden Trupe by fall at :53.
152: Damian Tapio, V, def. Nolan Huffman, by maj. Decision, 12-4.
160: Gavin Flannigan, V, won by forfeit.
170: Jacob Burress, V, def. Myia Teeselink by fall at :30.
182: Miigwen Tuchel, V, def. Ashton Bader by fall at 5:18.
190: Connor Frederixon, C, def. Keegan Comer, V, by fall at 5:58.
220: Chuck Gilman, C, def. Kaelan Kimball, V, by fall at 2:42.
Hwt: Double forfeit.
