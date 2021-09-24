VIRGINIA — The Virginia and Hibbing volleyball teams locked up on Thursday night in Virginia.
The teams traded game wins until Virginia took the decisive game five to win the match, 25-15, 13-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-7.
“We got off to a great start,” Blue Devils coach Jenessa Greenly said. “Games two and three we got complacent out there and it cost us.”
Virginia rolled through the first set when they took control of a game tied at 6-6 and rattled off nine straight points to take a 15-6 lead. The Blue Devils then put the game out of reach after a pair of Rian Aune ace serves to make it a 21-11 contest.
The Blue Jackets collected four points to cut the Virginia lead to eight points but a Maya Carlson ace serve ended the game.
The second game was all Hibbing. They raced out to a 8-1 lead on the strength of a pair of Kylee Huusko ace serves.
They added to their lead with some tough net play.
“We didn’t get down on ourselves and it showed out there,” Hibbing head coach Lauren Peterson said. “We played our game.”
A Lucy Gabrielson kill made it a 19-9 Bluejacket lead while a Mellanie Heikkila kill put the game out of reach. Hibbing closed the door when Huusko unleashed a big kill at the net to wrap things up, 25-13.
Game three was a battle from the opening serve. The teams traded points until the Bluejackets grabbed a 14-12 lead following a Gabrielson tip at the net.
Hibbing then collected five straight points to grab a 19-12 lead. Virginia got back in the game and closed the Blue Jackets lead to just two, 22-20, forcing Peterson to take a time out.
Another Hibbing point made it 23-20 but a service error from the ‘Jackets and an Aune ace serve made it a one point game.
Hibbing picked up a point to make it 24-22 and Zoe Kriske came up with a deep ace serve to give the Bluejackets a 2-1 game lead.
Game four was another back and forth affair. The teams traded points until Virginia grabbed an 11-7 lead, forcing Peterson to take a time out. The momentum changed hands plenty until Carlson collected another kill to give the Blue Devils the 15-10 lead.
“We never gave up out there,” Greenly said. “That’s what a coach wants to see.”
The Bluejackets fought to get back in the game and cut the Blue Devils lead to 17-16. A Carlson ace serve and an Aune Kill made it a 20-16 Virginia lead.
Hibbing tried to get back in the game but an Aune kill and tip ended the game, sending it to a final game five.
“We’ve been playing quite a few five game matches this year,” Peterson said. “They know they have to be ready.”
The Blue Devils raced out to a quick 8-3 lead in the final game on the strength of a Carlson ace serve. The Bluejackets were not just going to go quietly, however.
Back to back ace serves from Gabrielson made it an 8-6 game but Hibbing could not get any closer as Aune took over at the net.
The senior had a pair of blocks at the net to help put the final set away 15-7.
Aune ended the match with 15 kills, six ace serves, and 25 digs. Carlson added 12 kills and 18 digs, while Macy Westby collected 29 set assists.
The Bluejackets spread out the kills. Huusko, Bailey Broker, and Heikkila each had nine kills.
Zoe Kriske had 30 set assists and Bella Scaia added 23 digs.
Both teams will take part in the Virginia Tournament, which begins today at 9 a.m.
