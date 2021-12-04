Blue Devils must replace starting five

VIRGINIA – The Virginia boys’ basketball team will have a starting five of entirely fresh faces this year and head coach Derek Aho is excited to see quite a bit of growth for a team with not a lot of experience.
Losing their entire starting five in 2021 graduates Dan Squires, Jack Toman, Mason Carlson, Logan Nordby and Nick Peters, the Devils will have to turn to a smaller senior class and a group of talented younger players to fill those shoes.
“Seniors Gavin Dahl and Alex Engrav saw a little bit of time for us last year so we’ll be turning to them for sure this season,” Aho said. “Whether they’re on the court, on the bench and even at practice, we look to them to guide our team. They’re the ones taking the guys to the huddle every day at practice. These two have been with the program from the start so we’re definitely looking at them to lead.”
They’ll be joined by juniors Noah Mitchell, Ethan Hanover, Mason Collie and Brady Alaspa. Sophomores Ryan Herberg, Casey Aune and Jalen Miskowitz will also factor in for the Blue Devils.
“We have a good sophomore group and they’re going to have to give us some time. A few juniors that are ready to go and with the seniors we have, we’re looking to be a team that is going to push hard on the defensive end. We have a lot of guys that can get up and down the floor and run a little bit so we want to push things defensively and hopefully the offensive angle will work itself out from there.”
Still, smooth sailing isn’t expected from the first game.
“We lost our whole starting lineup and we’re looking to be a pretty young team when it comes to varsity experience. It’s like starting all over and with all those shoes to fill, especially from Mason Carlson in scoring, it’s a tall task.”
While this is the last year for Virginia before they become Rock Ridge next year with Eveleth-Gilbert, Aho says the idea of being the final Blue Devils hasn’t come up very much yet.
“It’s something we haven’t brought up too much. The seniors are going out as Blue Devils and we want to make sure we can make this the best year possible for them. In my mind, it’s kind of a big deal. I’ve been with the program for a while and things are going to look different starting next year.
“But we’re not pushing it too hard. We want to find the right balance of looking at what we have this year while also promoting what’s new and what’s to come. We’re trying to keep things as normal as we can to start the season so right now it’s all about Virginia.
The Devils start their season with two tough contests, opening with Esko on Friday and then 2021 section champions Moose Lake/Willow River on Tuesday.
“Coming in with a young group as far as varsity experience goes, this is probably as tough as it gets to open the season. But we’ll have a chance to see where we stand with the best in our section.
“I just want our kids to go in there and not be afraid and give their best effort. Starting with some of the better teams, we’ll be able to see where we’re at and what we hope to achieve this year.”
Overall, the lower experienced level has led to a sense of newness with the Devils in their final year and that is exciting for Aho and his squad.
“Everyone is excited to be a part of this and see what we can do. A lot of kids are ready to step up and I think they know this is the year to do it. Our seniors want to end strong and I know this team wants to do what they can to help them with that. A good attitude and hard work can do a lot for us this season.”
