VIRGINIA — The Virginia volleyball team returned home Thursday night after a two week slate of away games. Waiting for them was a loud gymnasium packed with students, parents, fans and the Broncos from International Falls.
In a match where three of the four played games were tight, high-scoring affairs, the Blue Devils dug deep and found a way to win, silencing the Broncos 3-1 (26-24, 25-19, 24-26, 30-28).
The Blue Devils were aided by the arm of middle hitter Maya Carlson, who led the way with 13 kills, as well as the cross-court hitting of Ashley Dahl and Elsie Hyppa, who put down 10 kills apiece.
Virginia had to contend with the Bronco sophomore Olivia Thostenson, whose presence in the middle gave the Devils trouble all night long.
From the onset, the match appeared to be a tight one with the teams finding themselves tied at 3, 4, 5, 6, 12, 13 and 14 in the first set. An International Falls error put Virginia back on top before a kill from Hyppa put them up two, 16-14. Hyppa found another kill not much later to make it 18-16 Blue Devils.
International Falls bounced back after a Devils service error and a kill from Maddy Lowe knotted things up at 18. Two more Virginia errors gave the Broncos the 21-19 advantage, forcing a timeout from Devils head coach Jenessa Greenly.
Virginia gave up another error right after the break but a kill from Dahl followed by a Broncos error made it 22-21 with the Devils trailing.
Trailing 24-22, Virginia found a groove with kills from Hanna Rantala and Carlson knotting things up at 24, forcing an International Falls timeout. Out of the break, Dahl served up an ace to give the Devils game point, which they took after forcing a Broncos error, 26-24.
The second set went favorably for the Devils. After knotting things up at six, Virginia never trailed for the rest of the set.
Kills from Rian Aune and Dahl stretched the lead to four, 10-6. International Falls began to chip away at things, but Dahl and Carlson added more kills to make it 14-11 Virginia. Back-to-back service aces from Aune made it 16-11, forcing a Broncos timeout.
Later in the set, a Rantala kill followed by a smart tip at the net from Hyppa put Virginia up 20-15, but the Broncos closed the gap with four straight points, including two kills from Kaylynn Cronion and an ace from Thostenson.
After a Virginia timeout, Carlson got the Virginia crowd amped up with a kill down the middle just before three straight Broncos errors gave Virginia set point at 24-19. International Falls couldn’t hold it together as another error after their last timeout handed the set and the 2-0 lead to Virginia.
Virginia raced out to an early 9-1 lead in the fourth set with Dahl, Aune, Rantala and Carlson all making plays at the net during the stretch. The Broncos wouldn’t surrender, however, as they rattled off nine of the next 10 points to knot things at 10.
The International Falls run saw Thostenson dominating in the middle as she put put down multiple kills as well as a few aces at the service line to bring her team back from the brink.
The two teams continued to battle as they found themselves tied again at 18, 19 and 20. A block from Aune and a kill from Hyppa gave the Devils the 22-20 advantage, but Virginia let International Falls back in and the two teams were tied again at 24.
A big block from Thostenson gave the Broncos set point, forcing a Virginia timeout. The Devils couldn’t pull it together from there and the final point went to the Broncos, 26-24, forcing a fourth set.
Much like the first and third, the fourth set was another battle with neither team conceding an inch to the other. Tied at nine early in the set, Virginia went on a small 5-1 run to take the lead. The Broncos weren’t having it, however, as they battled back to knot things again at 17 before a kill from Gracie Swenson gave them the lead back, forcing another Virginia timeout.
Both squads looked sharp as they found themselves tied again at 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23. At 23-all, an ace from Thostenson gave her team set point as the Broncos threatened a fifth and final set.
The Devils took a timeout and forced a Broncos error to knot things again. A Virginia error gave set point back to the Broncos but they were denied with Aune putting down a kill to knot things at 25.
The set continued on with neither team delivering the finishing blow until Virginia took a 29-28 lead on a Carlson kill. From there, the final point fell in favor of the Devils as they took the set 30-28 and the match 3-1.
Carlson led in kills for Virginia with 13 to go with her 14 digs. Aune finished with seven ace serves, five kills, four blocks and 15 digs. Dahl and Hyppa ended with identical stat lines of 10 kills and 11 digs.
Rantala tallied five kills and Macy Westby commanded the floor with 36 set assists to go with her 12 digs.
Virginia head coach Jenessa Greenly commended both teams on a hard fought match and couldn’t fault her team for giving up the third set with how well both squads played.
“I wouldn’t say we did anything wrong in the third set,” Greenly said. “The Falls worked really hard and they kept the balls off of their court. They did a really good job with that and my girls just got a little bit outworked in that set.
“But we really came back in the fourth. The girls pushed the pedal to the metal and got it done. 30-28, that’s extra points. You can’t ask for a more thrilling game than that.”
With Virginia finding success all over the court offensively, Greenly noted that the Devils can get things done when they utilize all their options.
“Cross curt, Ashley and Elsie each got 10 kills so it was a really nice balanced attack we had. It goes to show that it doesn’t matter who we have in the front row, we have someone who can smack the ball down for us.”
Service errors plagued Virginia throughout the contest, but Greenly mentioned that she does give her team difficult spots to serve to.
“I ask them to really serve to some tough spots and we just weren’t on point with that this game. It’s not something I’m worried about. We’ll get back to where we need to be.”
After a tough two weeks on the road, the Devils and Greenly were happy to see a robust student section cheering them on and giving them the boost they needed to get the win.
“It really pumps us up. The kids came out for us and helped the girls get in the game. When you come home to this after some really tough road games, you couldn’t ask for much more.”
Greenly hopes Thursday’s win brings some momentum for Virginia heading into next week where they host games on Tuesday and Thursday as well as a tournament on the following Saturday.
“They put together a really well rounded game and I’m proud of them. The Falls matched our energy as well and it made for a very entertaining game. Things can go either way when the scores are tight like they were but I was proud of how we closed things out.”
Mesabi East 3,
Ely 0
At Aurora, Mesabi East faced off with Ely for the second time in less than a week on Thursday, downing the Timberwolves 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-17) to get their second in over Ely in that span.
Lindsey Baribeau led the way for the Giants with 19 kills and four blocks. Kora Forsline and Kaitlynn James added eight kills with James adding an impressive 20 digs as well.
Maija Hill finished with seven kills, two blocks and two aces. Allie Lamppa finished with 39 set assists and Alexa Fossell dug up 21 balls.
Ely was led by Rachel Coughlin with 11 kills and 13 digs. Kate Coughlin added seven kills, eight digs and three aces. Kellen Thomas had seve kills and nine digs and Katrina Seliskar finished with 24 set assists and two aces.
“Honestly, it was a battle,” Mesabi East head coach Sara Baribeau said after the game. “It doesn’t feel like the game was done in three sets, it felt like it went to five. Both sides gained momentum and lost momentum and ultimately it came down to who was going to sustain that momentum in the end.”
Ely head coach Megan Wognum praised her team for a hard fought battle, saying tough matches against good teams like the Giants will only help their team in the end.
“We have to take games like these and use them to grow as a team,” Wognum said. “We have plenty to work on but I’m very proud of the way we showed up tonight.”
For what went well for the Giants, Baribeau said it was an offensive attack that saw eight different players with positive hitting stats.
“We can move the ball around with that. That’s what we want to see and it really limits how they can set up their defense. They have to watch all of our hitters. Our defense came through in the last game with some big digs and that kept the momentum going for us.”
For Wognum, there were plenty of positives that Ely will be able to draw from Thursday’s loss.
“We’ve been working really hard on coverage this week and we did an excellent job covering our hitters tonight. Mesabi East threw up some big blocks and we adjusted to that when needed.”
Mesabi East (9-2) will host Deer River on Tuesday. Ely (5-2) will host International Falls that same night.
Hermantown 3
Hibbing 1
HERMANTOWN — The Hawks took down the the Bluejackets in four games, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23 Thursday.
Hibbing was led by Zoe Kriske with 20 assists and 14 digs; Bailey Broker with nine kills and six blocks; Mellanie Heikkila six kills; Arianna Jaynes with four aces; Lucy Grabrielson two blocks; Kylee Huusko two blocks; and Bella Scaia 14 digs.
Hill City 3
Chisholm 1
CHISHOLM — The Hornets invaded Bob McDonald Court and came with a four-game, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15 victory over the Bluestreaks Thursday.
Chisholm was led ty Lola Huhta with 14 kills, 14 digs and three aces; Olivia Hutchings nine kills, three aces and two blocks; Hannah Kne five kills, three digs and one ace; Ava Silvestrini two kills, seven digs and four aces; Jordan Temple four kills, 26 assists, 13 digs and three aces; and Gabby Walters 16 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.