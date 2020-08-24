VIRGINIA — The 2020 girls’ tennis season might look a little different than coaches and players had anticipated one year ago, but if anyone is ready to tackle the challenges related to playing during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s the Virginia Blue Devils.
Under the helm of new head coach Kortney Rosati (taking over for Jeff Mauston who retired after 36 years teaching at Virginia), the Devils had a strong first week of practice and will open their season today in Hibbing.
“I’ve noticed the girls are stepping up a lot in this first week,” Rosati said Friday at Virginia’s Southside Courts. “We have some strong tennis players here and even with everything going on right now with COVID and school starting, it seems like they’re here to play and ready to step up and take responsibility.”
After the team went without their summer city tennis program, Rosati says it looks like they haven’t missed a beat stepping back on the courts.
“I know they missed summer tennis a lot but right when they hit the court on Monday they were back to normal. They wanted to pick things up right where they left off after last year.”
The Blue Devils missed out on the state tournament last year as a team after falling to Pequot Lakes 4-3 in the section championship. This year, there is no guaranteed postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While that may dampen the spirits of some teams, Rosati believes her squad can work past it.
“It’s tough not knowing about how the postseason is going to work right now. There could be some nerves there but I think the girls are just happy to be out and playing. Our seniors definitely have state on their mind so they really wanna push through and do everything they can to put themselves in the best spot.”
Senior captains Mary Skorich and Jacie Smith will be leading the Blue Devils this year and Rosati says she’s seen them step up in a big way in the first week and it’s having a positive effect on the other girls too.
“Mary and Jacie are just doing everything that they can right now. Whether it’s keeping in contact with the girls or stepping up to lead a drill or just motivating anyone that needs it. You can feel it in the whole group as well, everyone is taking a leadership role in one way or another. You can tell the seniors want it so bad that all of the girls are stepping up to help them.”
With Virginia always finding themselves in contention for a section title, Rosati says the real challenge for her squad will be how they pick themselves up after a tough day.
“We haven’t had to worry about it yet but just making sure we stay positive and help hype each other up as much as we can will be important. There will be tough days and tough matches this season so it’s up to every girl to push their teammates and keep the positivity going.”
In addition, confidence will be key as the girls work individually to help the team.
“That’s just the way tennis is. You have to work hard on your own in your match to help out the rest of the team. You have to believe in yourself and not fall to that pressure in facing your opponent. If you can do that, you’ll help the team in more ways than you think.”
Rosati says the transition to being the new head coach has been smooth so far and said she wanted to thank staples of the Virginia tennis community for that.
“The support has just been unreal here so far. Jeff [Mauston] has been helping get me adjusted. Dave Gunderson, Jim Prittinen and Bob Prittinen are here helping as well. The support is just insane. It’s a really good tennis community and I’m thankful to be a part of it.”
o
Virginia’s match with Hibbing is set to start at 11 a.m. in Hibbing. A full story on Rosati will be featured in this Saturday’s Fall Sports Preview.
