Blue Devils lock down Rangers’ offense

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Virginia boys’ basketball team saw solid defensive efforts all around Tuesday afternoon and took advantage of their height down low on offense to defeat Mountain Iron-Buhl on the road, 67-58.
The Blue Devils used defensive efforts from senior Nick Peters and junior Gavin Dahl to limit Rangers standout Asher Zubich to just four second half points. Zubich finished with 16 overall on the day.
Virginia head coach Derek Aho commended both players on their strong games defensively, as well as the entire team for sticking to their game plan throughout the contest.
“Nick and Gavin, you can’t ask for better than what they did there. Asher is a great player and a great scorer. We knew that was going to be their focus so hats off to our two guys for sticking to him the whole night. He hit a few shots in the first half but they definitely took him out in the second.
“Overall, our plan was to know where Zubich and [Nikolas] Jesch were at all times. Other guys hit some big shots at times, and we’d change things if they hurt us too bad but we never had to switch things up. Everyone else on the court did a good job helping Nick and Gavin get through screens and helping deflect when they got beat. Overall, everyone stuck to the plan and we really wanted to focus on the defensive side of things tonight dealing with some of the best scorers in the area.”
Offensively, Virginia’s height advantage in the paint paid off with Mason Carlson (27 points) and Dan Squires (13) having no issues driving to the hoop, while Jack Toman (12) also got in on the action in the paint to help fuel the attack.
“Mason normally plays up top but we knew we could take advantage of the size difference tonight. Dan, Jack and Mason all played well down low for us and that was our goal. We tried to force it down low a few times but we really wanted to focus on that inside game and it paid off for us.”
The two teams started things off pretty evenly, with things tied up at 13 seven minutes into the contest. Virginia slowly began to spread things out with Carlson, Squires and Toman all aiding a 12-3 stretch for Virginia that put them up 25-16.
A three from Jesch was answered by Virginia’s Dylan Johnson, knocking one down from long range before Peters added two in the post to stretch the lead out to 11.
The 11-point gap held until the end of the half before Zubich made the last shot of the stanza on a pull-up jumper to make it a 34-25 game going into halftime.
Virginia stuck to their plan in the second half and continued to utilize their height and experience to the best of their ability.
Scoring from Mason Clines and some threes from Jesch kept the Rangers within striking distance as the half wore on, but Virginia’s defensive gatekeeping on Zubich and strong post play was enough to win them the game 67-58.
The Rangers were led with 17 from Jesch while Virginia’s Carlson finished with a game-high 27.
On the loss, MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta said his squad was just a bit too slow on the defensive end to keep up with Virginia.
“I told them our rotations just felt like they were a step too slow all night,” Buffetta said. “It’s hard to explain. The guys practice this stuff every day and they knew what to do but for some reason they were a step off or Virginia was a step ahead.”
Buffetta went on to say the reason for many wins and losses can often be narrowed down to defense.
“We have to figure out how to be ahead of the play more than we are. We’re just behind the play too often and that’s the difference in the game usually.”
Aside from the defense, the offense also needs to begin looking at more options when the Rangers big players are slowed down.
“Offensively we get too complacent. We have to utilize more options in our offense and set more screens. We stand around too much on offense.”
For Aho and the Devils, it appears Virginia could be turning a corner as the end of the regular season looms. Aho says the goal stays the same: Keep improving every day.
“We have two more games this week and our goal is just to get better,” Aho said. “We had a good week last week. We went 2-1 and took Crosby to two points. We want to finish hard this week with a game against Mesabi East and then against Two Harbors.
“I tell the guys, don’t focus on the record because everyone gets to play in the playoffs. It just comes down to if we’re ready or not but it looks like we’re getting there. Our goal is to be ready for the playoffs and keep building every day. I’m proud of these guys. The whole season has been about making adjustments and they’re adapting to it all.”
Virginia (5-10) will host Mesabi East on Thursday while Mountain Iron-Buhl (6-9) will host the Giants on Friday.
VHS 34 33 — 67
MIB 25 33 — 58
Virginia: Dylan Johnson 3, Logan Nordby 7, Nick Peters 3, Gavin Dahl 2, Dan Squires 13, Jack Toman 12, Mason Carlson 27; Three pointers: Johnson 1, Nordby 1; Free throws: 11-16; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 16, Mason Clines 13, Jeffrey Kayfes 3, Josh Holmes 1, Nikolas Jesch 17, Braxton Negen 6, Lukas Madson 2; Three pointers: Zubich 2, Kayfes 1, Jesch 3, Negen 2; Free throws: 12-14; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Ely 88
LCA 56
At Ely, the Timberwolves had a strong defensive showing in the second half and never faltered offensively on their way to an 88-56 win over Lakeview Christian Tuesday night.
Emmett Faltesek led the Timberwolves with 26 points. Joey Bianco added 15 and Will Davies finished with 13.
Lance Puffer led all scorers with 30 points for the Lions. Andrew Wright chipped in with 10.
On the game, Ely head coach Tom McDonald said it was a nice bounceback win for his team after falling to Greenway Monday night.
“We shot pretty well all night. After not playing so well against Greenway, it was nice to get a win here tonight.
Ely (11-5) will travel to Cherry on Friday, an important game for the Wolves in the race for a high seed in Section 7A.
“It’s going to be a tough one. Everyone is kind of jockeying for positions here in seeding. Cherry is a quality opponent so hopefully we come to play.
North Woods 104,
Silver Bay 33
At Cook, Darius Goggleye crossed the 1,000th career points threshold Tuesday night as the North Woods boys’ basketball team defeated Silver Bay, 104-33.
Goggleye finished the game with 16 points behind TJ Chiabotti’s game-high 20 and Brenden Chiabotti’s 17.
Manor Ollman led the Mariners with 17 points.
North Woods (10-5) will host South Ridge on Friday.
SB 20 13 — 33
NW 64 40 — 104
Silver Bay: Chase Dow 2, Dylan Schwarz 4, Kaleb Krech 3, Cash Williams 7, Manor Ollman 17 ; Three pointers: Ollman 4, Krech 1; Free throws: 4-8; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 16, Jared Chiabotti 8, TJ Chiabotti 20, Davis Kleppe 8, Brendan Chiabotti 17, Jonah Burnett 5, Jake Panichi 8, Alex Hartway 13, Erik Aune 1, Sean Morrison 8; Three pointers: T. Chiabotti 4, Kleppe 2, B. Chiabotti 3, Burnett 1, Hartway 1; Free throws: 11-19; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Eveleth-Gilbert/ME 9,
Ely/NE Range 0
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears’ offense was clicking Tuesday as the home team rolled to a 9-0 victory over the Timberwolves. Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East plays at Proctor Thursday.
Further information was not available as this edition went to press.
