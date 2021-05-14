Blue Devils knock off South Ridge, 5-1

VIRGINIA — In the first of a four-game slate in Virginia Friday, the Virginia baseball team used some solid pitching and smart baserunning to hand visiting South Ridge only their second loss of the year, 5-1.
Nick Peters went the distance on the mound for the Devils, surrendering the one run over seven innings of work. Peters gave up four hits and three walks while fanning four.
Christian Pretasky started for the Panthers and finished with a no decision, giving up 1 run in four-plus innings of work. Pretasky surrendered four hits and four walks while fanning four. Wyatt Olson took the loss for South Ridge, finishing the last two innings of the contest. He gave up four runs on two hits while striking out two.
Virginia struck first in the win, putting up their first run in the bottom of the third inning. A walk to Zane Lokken, a single up the middle from Landin McCarty and a walk to Mason Carlson loaded up the bases for the Devils.
With two outs, Virginia wasn’t able to get a hit to drive in a run, but a wild pitch from Pretasky allowed Lokken to score from third, putting the Devils on the board.
South Ridge knotted things up in the top of the fifth. With one out, Josiah Deloach reached on a single to shallow right. Deloach moved himself to second on a passed ball and was then moved to third by Jaxson Bennett’s flyout to right field.
Jackson O’Bey brought Deloach home shortly after with a single up the middle for the score. After four and a half, the two teams were tied 1-1.
Virginia retok the lead shortly after in the bottom of the fifth.
Dylan Hedley reached on a well-hit single to the Panthers’ shortstop. McCarty then beat out the throw on a bunt single with Hedley moving himself all the way over to third, 90 feet from home.
South Ridge changed pitchers to Olson with no outs in the fifth. Carlson at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Hedley to come home to score, putting Virginia back on top.
The biggest defensive moment of the game came in the top of the sixth inning. With one out and no runners on, Olson came up to the plate for the Panthers and blasted one to deep left field. Looking to be a home run that would knot things up, Devils left-fielder Cole Schaefer robbed Olson of his solo shot and made the catch over the left field fence.
Virginia added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to solidify their lead. Schafer led things off with a single to shallow center field. Logan Nordby at the plate, Schaefer stole his way to second. The attempt to throw Schafer out was overthrown, allowing him to move to third and eventually home, making it 3-1 Virginia.
Nordby then reached on another South Ridge error, placing himself at second with John Kendall now at the plate. Nordby moved to third on a passed ball just before Kendall scored him with a double.
Kendall shortly moved himself to third and scored on another wild pitch, making it 5-1 Virginia. Peters and the Devils closed things out in the seventh, with the infield making a solid 4-6-3 double play to record the final two outs.
Getting the win after a tough loss to Duluth Marshall the night before, Virginia head coach Brian Skadsem said the win was solid and a nice way to turn things around.
“We talked last night about coming back today refocused and having quality at bats,” Skadsem said. “Yesterday was a bummer of a loss with the way it went but our guys picked each other back up and came ready to play today.”
Handing South Ridge only their second loss of the season, Skadsem says it was important to get the win any way possible.
“South Ridge is a very good team. It could’ve been a 2-1 game but we got some runs from some maybe fortunate plays on our part. Nick [Peters] had a very good outing and the defense was there behind him. Once we got that run support our confidence went way up.”
With Schaefer making the home run saving catch in the sixth inning, Skadsem believes the play caused a sizable momentum shift in the last few innings.
“Cole said he got a really good read on it. It looked to be a tough ball to play but the wind kept carrying it and he got a really good chance to make a nice play. Something like that changes momentum. Instead of a home run it’s an out nad the guys get pumped for a great defensive play.”
On Peters’ complete game performance, Skadsem credited the senior for staying even throughout all seven innings.
“If a call didn’t go his way or a pitch wasn’t what he was wanting, he stepped off and refocused himself and got back on the hill. He really did a fantastic job out there today.”
The Devils battled with Warroad in the final game of the night. That contest was not finished as this edition went to press. On taking on another tough team in the same day, Skadsem said it’s another opportunity to get better and learn.
“After our first game, we got better and then asked what we learned. Tonight we’re playing another very good team so we want to do the same thing. Go to the plate and have some quality at bats and try and get better as a team.”
